Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 open closets you can easily build in your home

Justwords Justwords
Интерьер дома для молодой семьи, Rash_studio Rash_studio Classic style dressing room
Loading admin actions …

Do you invariably recoil at the sight of what lies hidden behind your closet door? If this is the case, then it's time for a new solution! One such smart, space-saving idea is the open closet system – a convenient storage area that solves all your disorganised, messy woes. It can neatly stack your essentials, without creating a bulky partition-based piece like a cupboard or walk-in closet. Sound good? Read on for a look at 7 brilliant open closet solutions for your home!

1. ​Luxurious space

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores Modern dressing room
Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores

Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores

This small room has been turned into a closet next to the bedroom. The luxurious area has solid fittings that make for an open space from where one can easily access various belongings. Tracks of lighting in the ceiling as well as reflective flooring ensure that the luxurious space glows!

2. ​Organisation skills

PROYECTO MOBILIARIO HOGAR - APARTAMENTO, La Carpinteria - Mobiliario Comercial La Carpinteria - Mobiliario Comercial Modern style bedroom
La Carpinteria—Mobiliario Comercial

La Carpinteria - Mobiliario Comercial
La Carpinteria—Mobiliario Comercial
La Carpinteria - Mobiliario Comercial

The organisation of the space is what makes the open closet a style success. It is indeed a no-brainer that the space needs to be neat and free of any clutter. However, one should also try to organise items as per niche and type for a cohesive and complete look. The shoes can be stacked on one side, while the towels can be neatly rolled and piled on top. Shirts and coats for everyday wear should be hung on one side and the smaller items confined to drawers for easy storage and retrieval.

3. ​Chic separator

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you have a slightly larger space, install a separator like this one to maximize storage. Due to the addition of this large shelf in the middle, shoes and other essentials have found additional storage space within this closet. The clothes hang on either side so that one can easily get dressed.

4. ​Lighting—an important factor

St. Mary Abbots, Coupdeville Coupdeville Modern dressing room
Coupdeville

St. Mary Abbots

Coupdeville
Coupdeville
Coupdeville

Lighting is a significant feature in such closets, as it will help in showing the clothes in their true colours—literally! In addition, accurate illumination can also set the right mood to make a space look as luxurious as this one.

​5. Make use of boxes

MI VESTIDOR GRANGE, Grange México Grange México Modern dressing room Solid Wood Wood effect
Grange México

Grange México
Grange México
Grange México

Boxes and containers ensure that your closet also preserves delicate clothes and accessories. This is because these kind of open spaces are prone to dust and grime.

6. ​Integrate with other areas

Интерьер дома для молодой семьи, Rash_studio Rash_studio Classic style dressing room
Rash_studio

Rash_studio
Rash_studio
Rash_studio

You can build a closet into the attic or under a staircase. Integrate it with other areas like your dressing room or bathroom for a more functional effect.

7. ​Solid structures

HF 1148, PHia PHia Modern dressing room
PHia

PHia
PHia
PHia

Solid materials will resist the build-up of termites and moisture, which is an important factor in these kind of open closets. One must utilise the best material and place the closet in the right spot, too. 

Inspired to get yourself a brand new open closet? Us too! For more home tips, check out: 10 bright kitchen ideas you'll wish you'd thought of

20 fantastic family homes to inspire your next build
Which of these closets would you pick?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks