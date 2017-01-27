A narrow but perfect home for under HK$1.25 million

New, stylish and chic contemporary homes don’t have to cost the earth. On the contrary, a functional modern dwelling can be built for a very reasonable price, provided the architects and designers use a little ingenuity and innovation in their planning, strategy and concept. Today’s feature property is a tiny home with a massive heart, and has been constructed for under HK$1.25 million. Cosy, cute and picture perfect, this residence takes traditional elements of Japanese architecture and pairs them with modern touches and amenities.
Boasting a plot of 193 square metres, 104 square metres of living space, two-storeys and an adorable aubergine façade, it’s not hard to see why we love this compact abode. Designed by the team at Wakayama Architects, this property offers plenty of eye-catching features and is a standout structure in the Mie Prefecture where it is located. If this house has caught your attention, why not take a gander below? We’ll be taking a quick tour to check out interior, come with us and have a peek…
Our first image of this home is as the sun is setting, showing us how cosy and welcoming this house can feel. Earthquake resistant, the house has been constructed from timber that isn’t brittle like concrete, in order for the dwelling to move with the land should a quake occur.
Situated at a corner intersection, the house stands out with its bright windows and second storey balcony. The wine red hue is more easily seen in the next image, but recedes beautifully into the night, while contrasting against the bright white windows and amber glow from within.
As stated, this dwelling has been built on a corner allotment, with views over two different streets. Vibrant and eye-catching the architects have worked with this feature, providing personality and colour to the neighbourhood. The windows are projected outward; creating an internal recess that adds charm and character to the interior.
Positioned to take advantage of the sunlight, the timber home soaks up warmth in the winter, yet manages to stay cooler during the summer. Ready to take a peek inside? Let’s take a look below…
Inside the home we see the kitchen as well as the vaulted ceilings that provide double height spaces for living and cooking. Just like being wrapped safely within a large tree, this wonderful interior invites guests with the aroma of timber, along with its gorgeous brown hues.
Warm, welcoming and alluring, this timber interior embraces the earthiness of wood, and ensures the occupants have a dwelling that is serene, tranquil and family-friendly.
The mezzanine level has been built within the upper storage to provide an additional living space, as well as plenty of storage options for the family. As the ceiling is extra high, the loft level comfortably slips into the setup, offering the perfect workspace with a small window for inspiration and natural light.
The upstairs balcony is of particular note, with its narrow form still providing the occupants a space to take in the views over the surrounding neighbourhood. Additionally, the sliding glass doors can be opened, bringing in ample natural light and ventilating the entire floor.
Turning around for a peek from another angle we see the doors that lead to other areas of the home. The floor plan is functional and has been designed to maximise the sense of flow and unimpeded movement throughout.
Although it cannot be seen in this image, the downstairs hallway is narrow and provides access to the bedrooms, while under-stair space is utilised efficiently to add extra storage to the home. As the ground floor is rather compact and enclosed, the upper level is wide open, with a sense of freedom and openness.
