A narrow but perfect home for under HK$1.25 million

New, stylish and chic contemporary homes don’t have to cost the earth. On the contrary, a functional modern dwelling can be built for a very reasonable price, provided the architects and designers use a little ingenuity and innovation in their planning, strategy and concept. Today’s feature property is a tiny home with a massive heart, and has been constructed for under HK$1.25 million. Cosy, cute and picture perfect, this residence takes traditional elements of Japanese architecture and pairs them with modern touches and amenities.

Boasting a plot of 193 square metres, 104 square metres of living space, two-storeys and an adorable aubergine façade, it’s not hard to see why we love this compact abode. Designed by the team at Wakayama Architects, this property offers plenty of eye-catching features and is a standout structure in the Mie Prefecture where it is located. If this house has caught your attention, why not take a gander below? We’ll be taking a quick tour to check out interior, come with us and have a peek…