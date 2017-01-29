Your browser is out-of-date.

14 stylish bathrooms that will impress and inspire you

homify Modern bathroom
The bathroom is a wonderful sanctuary within one’s abode. Where else can you hide away, lock the door, run a hot bath or shower and simply take some time out from your frantic and frenetic life? If there is one room that certainly doesn’t receive its design dues, it’s the bathroom! We’re here to rectify that by taking a look at 14 inspirational wash spaces that are certainly going to have you thinking twice about yours.

If you’re after a refreshed, refurbished and revitalised bathroom with all the trimmings, then you’re going to love what we have in store. From simple and chic to opulent and extravagant, there is something to suit everyone! Ready to pick your favourite? Read on below and be inspired by homify!

1. Simple and traditional, with a few quirky additions

Belsize Park Hélène Dabrowski Interiors Modern bathroom
Hélène Dabrowski Interiors

Belsize Park

Hélène Dabrowski Interiors
Hélène Dabrowski Interiors
Hélène Dabrowski Interiors

First up we head inside a traditional wash space that offers a wonderful sitting area, along with recessed lighting, shelving and a space-conscious layout.

2. Clean, crisp and alluring

​Brixham House, Tye Architects Tye Architects Modern bathroom
Tye Architects

​Brixham House

Tye Architects
Tye Architects
Tye Architects

Funky and modern, this combination of freestanding tub and entry-level shower really steal the show.

3. For the ultimate in luxury

Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark homify Scandinavian style bathroom
homify

Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark

homify
homify
homify

Possibly the most impressive bathtub we’ve seen, this setup ticks all the boxes! If you'd like to emulate this gorgeous design in your own home, find a bathroom designer here.

4. The majesty of marble

Eaton Mews North - Master Bathroom Roselind Wilson Design Modern bathroom bathroom,modern,contemporary,black and white,interior design,lights
Roselind Wilson Design

Eaton Mews North—Master Bathroom

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

Can one ever really use too much marble? We don’t think so, and neither do the designers of this gorgeously opulent bathroom!

5. Mirror mirror on the wall

Fairways at the Bishops Avenue, Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors Modern bathroom
Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors

Fairways at the Bishops Avenue

Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors
Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors
Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors

Mirrored furniture paired with marble on both the floor and ceiling is a winning combination that is sure to provide that essence of extravagance you’ve so desired.

6. Stark industrial vibes

Battersea, LEIVARS LEIVARS Eclectic style bathroom
LEIVARS

Battersea

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

Who says luxurious bathrooms need to sparkle? This example is elegantly industrial, and gives us plenty of reasons to love it.

7. Working with a small space

This smaller bathroom doesn’t let its size get in the way. The room offers a shower and tub setup, with a standout timber veneer vanity.

8. Timber floors are elegant and refined

homify Classic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Timber flooring in the bathroom means you never have to worry about cold tiles in the morning. Additionally, your bathroom will look chic and offer an impressive, alluring quality.

9. The beauty of beige

Modern Shower room A1 Lofts and Extensions Modern bathroom
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Modern Shower room

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Beige is often overlooked, but works brilliantly as a timeless hue that adds luxury and an enduring sense of class.

10. Eccentric and innovative

Falkirk St, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Industrial style bathroom
MDSX Contractors Ltd

Falkirk St

MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd

Wonderfully quaint, this next bathroom offers a vintage tub with a bold black and white colour pairing. Adding to the overall appearance of the space, the room boasts characterful accessories, accoutrements and fittings.

11. The all-in-one shower

Feature Showers and Steam Showers, Nordic Saunas and Steam Nordic Saunas and Steam Modern bathroom
Nordic Saunas and Steam

Feature Showers and Steam Showers

Nordic Saunas and Steam
Nordic Saunas and Steam
Nordic Saunas and Steam

Want your shower to pamper you without moving a muscle? This is the ultimate all-in-one spa shower that offers plenty of different settings and is perfect for those who really need to relax!

12. Sultry and spectacular

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A large wall of mirror ensures this room feels expansive, while the softer lights evoke mood and a sultry, serene ambience.

13. Compact and classy

St John's Wood Patience Designs Studio Ltd Modern bathroom small bathroom,bathroom,interior,design
Patience Designs Studio Ltd

St John's Wood

Patience Designs Studio Ltd
Patience Designs Studio Ltd
Patience Designs Studio Ltd

This distinctive yet simple washroom is ideal for a compact space, yet includes everything one might need for a refreshing experience.

14. The perfect en suite

Magazine editorial - House in Sai Kung by Millimeter, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Modern bathroom
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Magazine editorial—House in Sai Kung by Millimeter

Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Located behind a glass partition, this en suite is designed to provide the very best in relaxation and refreshment. The freestanding bathtub is paired with dark marble, elegant vanities and plenty of opulence for an unforgettable experience.

Have you got a hankering for more blissful bathrooms? Check out more here: 20 beautiful bathrooms where wood is the star

So, did you pick your favourite? Add the number below!

