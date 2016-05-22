7 steps to a clutter-free home

It's often said that first impressions give away the measure and tone of the rest. When it comes to the home, the hallway or entrance is where we gain our first impressions of the domestic experience to come, so it becomes vital that we present a fully clutter-controlled, free and easy introduction. What's the state of your hallway or entrance? Open, airy and welcoming? Or jam-packed with bits and pieces that really need not be there, causing mayhem with your home's otherwise easy flow? If it's the latter, you might want to attend to your hallway with a good and thorough clutter overhaul.

When it comes to the hallway, the saying 'less is more' is absolutely true. However, in saying that, don't be afraid to add where the impulse might be to remove: as we see in the neat example, a colourful, light and airy hallway space is streamlined and made even more fantastic by the addition of a purpose-built storage unit, fit for anything and everything, including—if you're not one to keep them in line—shoes (which are one of the most chronic culprits when it comes to hallway clutter). Create a smooth, orderly hallway: pick a single piece of furniture that can keep everything in one place and out of the way. The rest of your home will be thankful for it!

Making decisions about interior overhauls and remodelling can be tricky to navigate. Why not have a chat to a professional for some guidance and a few extra tips?