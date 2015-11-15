8 things that you didn't know about the kitchen floor

At some point, you'll likely ask the question, 'what floor is the best fit for my kitchen?' Our kitchens are the central action stations of our homes where we cook, prepare, and keep our lives running on schedule. While it's crucial for our kitchens to have a good fit-out, with functional hardware installed, the kitchen floor is perhaps an even more fundamental element to consider when designing or remodelling our kitchen spaces. Because of the foot traffic and mess they endure, the material we use for our kitchen floors really need to be taken into thoughtful consideration.

Kitchen floors have come a long way since the humble days of tiles and floorboard. Today on homify, we're presenting 8 interesting things about the humble kitchen floor that you may not have come across before, with a versatile look at the full range of materials on offer for your kitchen.