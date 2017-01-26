Your browser is out-of-date.

8 ideas you can copy for the entrance of your flat

D&S Altaş Home, yücel partners yücel partners Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Interior designers will be the first to tell you just how important it is to create an engaging, beautiful hallway that gives a wonderful first impression of your home's design scheme. But so many of us are letting these fabulous areas go to waste!

We don't want you to underestimate the value of your hallway and entrance anymore, so have found some truly beautiful projects that will offer enough inspiration for three homes. So why not come with us now and see which you like best? The best part is that they are all simple to copy, as they have very defined motifs, so start planning your hallway upgrade today!

1. Smooth and sleek.

Gold Towers Konut, Treso İç Mimarlık Treso İç Mimarlık Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Treso İç Mimarlık

Treso İç Mimarlık
Treso İç Mimarlık
Treso İç Mimarlık

Nobody wants a busy, cluttered hallway, so this super sleek scheme is perfect! Muted yet warm walls offer the ideal backdrop for a large mirror that will make the space seem far bigger and some simple yet functional furniture. Beautiful!

2. Funky for families.

homify Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

We LOVE the idea of a large chalk board wall in a hallway, as you'd be able to leave lovely little notes for the rest of your family, meaning nobody would ever forget anything important again! They make a very bold statement, but a good one!

3. Muted minimalsim.

D&S Altaş Home, yücel partners yücel partners Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
yücel partners

yücel partners
yücel partners
yücel partners

What a beautiful hallway! The minimalist combination of white and grey creates a perfect platform for going all out with other items, such as statement lighting fixtures. It feels so welcoming too.

4. Terrific tiles.

SO EVI, DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE

DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE
DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE
DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE

A throwback to more traditional homes, tiled entrances make a really beautiful and lasting impression. The added bonus us that they offer a hard-wearing surface for the high traffic area.

5. With added storage.

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs built-in storage,space saving furniture
homify

Innovative storage solutions.

homify
homify
homify

Not having enough storage in a hallways can lead to a messy aesthetic, but with some handy cupboards, you can negate that problem altogether and embrace a clean, fresh style.

6. Perfectly lit.

ÇUBUKLU VADİ EVİ, Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık

Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık
Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık
Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık

No amazing hallway would be complete without beautiful lighting and if you keep the rest of the décor understated, you can really let your illumination choices shine! Wall-mounted lighting is great for keeping the area unfussy and spacious.

7. Unapologetic luxury.

Yeşil Vadi Erguvan Evi, İstanbul., BABA MİMARLIK MÜHENDİSLİK BABA MİMARLIK MÜHENDİSLİK Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
BABA MİMARLIK MÜHENDİSLİK

BABA MİMARLIK MÜHENDİSLİK
BABA MİMARLIK MÜHENDİSLİK
BABA MİMARLIK MÜHENDİSLİK

If you have a taste for the finer things in life, your hallway can and should reflect that! Marble flooring, statement lighting and incredible art will all create a fabulous first impression and lead into the rest of your home seamlessly.

8. Marvellous monochrome.

Mekan Tasarımı, Bilgece Tasarım Bilgece Tasarım Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Bilgece Tasarım

Bilgece Tasarım
Bilgece Tasarım
Bilgece Tasarım

Black and white will always be a classic colour scheme that speaks of elegance and refinement, making it ideal for a hallway. Simple and chic, all you need are white walls and a black door and you'll have an instantly revived home entrance that will look good for years to come.

For more hallway inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 18 entrance hallways your guests will love.

10 hot feng shui tips for the Year of the Rooster
Which of these styles really appeals to you?

