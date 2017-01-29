A charming family home you'll want to own

Architectural tools have evolved significantly over the years, with advances in software design and technology. As such, at homify, we are able to bring you a house which hasn't even been built yet! Rest assured, everything you see in the rendered images will be as it is in reality. This is an excellent take on the old concept of 'try before you buy', in that when purchasing a brand new house, buyers are able to decorate themselves and find everything in place from the moment they step through the front door. It also gives the architect the opportunity to make changes according to the wishes of the clients. Let's take a quick tour to find out more about this very modern and stylish new home…
There are many distinguishing features visible in this one aerial image, which shows the upper veranda and adjoining garage space. The decking beyond the patio doors leads to another outside area with sun loungers and garden.
The upper storey has classic charm, with its sloping roof and windows angled to satisfy bedtime stargazers! If you're after any architectural advice, homify is here to help.
The facade of the house displays a two-block colour design. Grey covers the front door and porch, while the walls of the house are in white. We like the little pathway and steps leading to the front door, with grass and plants framing the house and garden. A chimney hints at the fireplace we will view a little later on…
Here we see an ultra-modern, Nordic-style kitchen, with cabinets that blend together and are in keeping with contemporary minimalist thinking. Notice there are no handles on the drawers or cupboards. Everything is presented in light tones, combining the natural element of wood with white painted walls and light grey floor tiles. This is an easy kitchen to keep clean and everything is within handy reach for the users.
There is an excellent breakfast area beside a large window, offering a terrific view of the garden area outside.
This large living area is immediately striking! The contrasting dark grey couch really goes well with the low-set black table, glass-feature fireplace and black TV cabinets. The black shelving on the wall for storage, along with big TV, adds to the overall effect. The flooring is light wood and the ceiling and walls are done in white to contrast the darker furniture. The result is chic and modern with a focus on space and luxury. See how light permeates the room from the well placed, large windows? Electrical lighting is provided in spotlights which line the ceiling all the way to the kitchen area.
From this angle we see the decking area in all its glory. A wonderful mix of darker wood and stone creates a fantastic place to sit and enjoy the summer, and perhaps cook a BBQ. Sun loungers and colourful plants make this an excellent spot in which to relax and unwind.
After some more family home inspiration? Take a peek at: A modern family home with traditional style