20 fantastic family homes to inspire your next build

press profile homify press profile homify
Genel Görünüm, ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ Country style houses
Building a new family home is an exciting and fulfilling endeavour, but if you don't know what style you want to choose, the process can quickly become a real headache! That's why we've found some of the prettiest and most appealing family homes that have been designed by talented architects and built by master craftsman, to show you today. From rustic log cabins through to ultra contemporary prefabricated dwellings, we have a fantastic array of homes that we know will inspire and influence your future builds, so let's take a look!

1. Striking modern motifs.

A relatively traditional home, we're enjoying the modern touches here, such as the stone cladding and corner windows. What a pretty garden too!

2. Country charm.

New Build, Citi Construction & Developments Ltd Citi Construction & Developments Ltd Modern houses
New Build

Exposed natural wood structural elements really help to capture the perfect country aesthetic here and the double-height windows make an impact that you won't forget.

3. A simple bungalow.

homify Bungalows
homify
Yes, this bungalow is petite and simple, but it's no less charming and pretty! A wonderful design, with an integrated garage, it offers style and practicality.

4. A pop of colour.

Genel Görünüm, ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ Country style houses
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ
What a delightful rustic family home! The natural stone and piquant red shutters really look good together and add plenty of personality to a detached house!

5. Modern log cabin.

Landhaus mit besonderem Charme und gesundem Raumklima: Modernes Wohnen im Naturstammhaus, Kneer GmbH, Fenster und Türen Kneer GmbH, Fenster und Türen Rustic style windows & doors
Kneer GmbH, Fenster und Türen
Here's a cabin with a modern twist! It's so large and contemporary but the whole log detailing really gives a fabulous dose of nostalgia and looks so cosy.

6. Painted perfection.

Konutlar, Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti. Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti. Modern houses
Konutlar

This colonial-style house is as pretty as any we have seen, thanks to the bluebell colour scheme that blends with the grey roof tiles so well. Wow!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A villa with added va va voom.

Casa de Praia, Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Tropical style houses
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura
Doesn't this home just look like it would feel like a holiday home all year round? Delightfully fresh and simple, we love how much focus has been given to the outdoor space!

8. Tiny and terrific.

Ahşap Ev, Tabiat Ahşap Tasarım ve Uygulama San. Tic. Ltd. Şti Tabiat Ahşap Tasarım ve Uygulama San. Tic. Ltd. Şti Rustic style houses
Tabiat Ahşap Tasarım ve Uygulama San. Tic. Ltd. Şti
This might be a super small cabin home, but what more do you need, once the kids have flown the nest? Easy and fast to create, this would be a great budget build!

9. Modern luxury.

ON THE BEACH III / BODRUM, SAYTAS SABUNCUOGLU YAPI VE TIC.LTD.STI. SAYTAS SABUNCUOGLU YAPI VE TIC.LTD.STI. Modern houses
SAYTAS SABUNCUOGLU YAPI VE TIC.LTD.STI.
A fantastic two-storey villa could be the answer to your family home dreams and if you choose a plot of land big enough, you could even add a pool as well!

10. Rustic character.

Casa Simples e Confortável, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Rustic style houses Bricks White
RAC ARQUITETURA
A modern take on traditional rustic homes, we love the almost symmetry here and the combination of white render with exposed red bricks.

11. A home with a view.

Camp Hammer, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Modern houses
Camp Hammer

Uptic Studios
What an incredible waterside property! Finished with glass to the front to drink in the view, this must be a fabulously light and relaxing home to spend time in.

12. A nod to tradition.

Rehabilitación de vivienda en Valdomir, b+t arquitectos b+t arquitectos Country style houses
b+t arquitectos
This stonework boxy home is such a great nod to previous housebuilding techniques and styles and with dark wood accents, it has such steadfast façade!

13. Monochrome magnificence.

Palma Plaza Residence, Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern houses
Palma Plaza Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
A white façade with a dark roof looks so elegant and classic and we like the dual wings that must offer wonderful extra space inside. Perfect for a busy family!

14. Modular styling.

Juanapur Farmhouse, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs Garden Accessories & decoration
Juanapur Farmhouse

monica khanna designs
Contemporary architecture makes gret use of modular elements and it works so well here, even with a fairly rustic garden in place! What a great blend!

15. Mediterranean flair.

Vivienda en Broño, AD+ arquitectura AD+ arquitectura Rustic style houses
AD+ arquitectura
Terracotta roof tiles and natural stone walls always look fantastic together and create a really Mediterranean vibe! The stained glass accents here add something a little more unusual too!

16. New and old.

The Nook, Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Modern houses
The Nook

Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
A barn restoration and conversion project could result in a perfect family home. You'd definitely have enough space inside and by adding some modern cladding, it will look fresh for years.

17. A little bit of everything.

homify Country style houses
homify
You can, of course, choose to build a house that has a myriad of influences, like this one! Rustic, modern, simple and elaborate motifs all come together without hesitation here!

18. Prefabricated joy.

Schoolmasters eco house build different Modern houses
Schoolmasters eco house

build different
This family home is lovely, but if we told you that it is a prefabricated eco-home, would it impress you even more? Well it is and can be used as inspiration, should you want something similar.

19. Totally open.

ДубльДом120 - модульный дом заводского изготовления. устанавливающийся на участке за один день, BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov
BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov
If you have a plot of land in mind that will guarantee home privacy, why not think about a totally open-plan, glass fronted home? What a way to enjoy the surroundings!

20. Bold and beautiful.

BEACH HOUSE - TRAMANDAÍ/RS, Arquitetando ideias Arquitetando ideias Tropical style houses
Arquitetando ideias
Can you have a vibrant home that doesn't look like something out of a cartoon? Of course, when you balance things out with lots of natural, unpainted wood! What a fun family home.

Which of these styles could you picture you and your family living in?

