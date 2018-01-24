20 fantastic family homes to inspire your next build

Building a new family home is an exciting and fulfilling endeavour, but if you don't know what style you want to choose, the process can quickly become a real headache! That's why we've found some of the prettiest and most appealing family homes that have been designed by talented architects and built by master craftsman, to show you today. From rustic log cabins through to ultra contemporary prefabricated dwellings, we have a fantastic array of homes that we know will inspire and influence your future builds, so let's take a look!