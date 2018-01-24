20 fantastic family homes to inspire your next build

Building a new family home is an exciting and fulfilling endeavour, but if you don't know what style you want to choose, the process can quickly become a real headache! That's why we've found some of the prettiest and most appealing family homes that have been designed by talented architects and built by master craftsman, to show you today. From rustic log cabins through to ultra contemporary prefabricated dwellings, we have a fantastic array of homes that we know will inspire and influence your future builds, so let's take a look!
A relatively traditional home, we're enjoying the modern touches here, such as the stone cladding and corner windows. What a pretty garden too!
Exposed natural wood structural elements really help to capture the perfect country aesthetic here and the double-height windows make an impact that you won't forget.
Yes, this bungalow is petite and simple, but it's no less charming and pretty! A wonderful design, with an integrated garage, it offers style and practicality.
What a delightful rustic family home! The natural stone and piquant red shutters really look good together and add plenty of personality to a detached house!
Here's a cabin with a modern twist! It's so large and contemporary but the whole log detailing really gives a fabulous dose of nostalgia and looks so cosy.
This colonial-style house is as pretty as any we have seen, thanks to the bluebell colour scheme that blends with the grey roof tiles so well. Wow!
Doesn't this home just look like it would feel like a holiday home all year round? Delightfully fresh and simple, we love how much focus has been given to the outdoor space!
This might be a super small cabin home, but what more do you need, once the kids have flown the nest? Easy and fast to create, this would be a great budget build!
A fantastic two-storey villa could be the answer to your family home dreams and if you choose a plot of land big enough, you could even add a pool as well!
A modern take on traditional rustic homes, we love the almost symmetry here and the combination of white render with exposed red bricks.
What an incredible waterside property! Finished with glass to the front to drink in the view, this must be a fabulously light and relaxing home to spend time in.
This stonework boxy home is such a great nod to previous housebuilding techniques and styles and with dark wood accents, it has such steadfast façade!
A white façade with a dark roof looks so elegant and classic and we like the dual wings that must offer wonderful extra space inside. Perfect for a busy family!
Contemporary architecture makes gret use of modular elements and it works so well here, even with a fairly rustic garden in place! What a great blend!
Terracotta roof tiles and natural stone walls always look fantastic together and create a really Mediterranean vibe! The stained glass accents here add something a little more unusual too!
A barn restoration and conversion project could result in a perfect family home. You'd definitely have enough space inside and by adding some modern cladding, it will look fresh for years.
You can, of course, choose to build a house that has a myriad of influences, like this one! Rustic, modern, simple and elaborate motifs all come together without hesitation here!
This family home is lovely, but if we told you that it is a prefabricated eco-home, would it impress you even more? Well it is and can be used as inspiration, should you want something similar.
If you have a plot of land in mind that will guarantee home privacy, why not think about a totally open-plan, glass fronted home? What a way to enjoy the surroundings!
Can you have a vibrant home that doesn't look like something out of a cartoon? Of course, when you balance things out with lots of natural, unpainted wood! What a fun family home.
