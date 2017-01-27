Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

14 sliding doors that optimise space in a small home

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Двери в японском стиле - раздвижная конструкция, Lesomodul Lesomodul Windows & doors Doors
Loading admin actions …

Sliding doors are a fantastic way to maximise space in a small home. They save on the floor space normally used by a swinging door and create a very streamlined look. This is particularly good in a compact home where you want to avoid making the living space feel cluttered.

But the aesthetic look of sliding doors can also be used to enhance the experience of your home. Let's have a look at 14 sliding doors that make the most of your space! There's something here to suit every type of home…

1. A wide, dark-framed sliding door

Двери в японском стиле - раздвижная конструкция, Lesomodul Lesomodul Windows & doors Doors
Lesomodul

Lesomodul
Lesomodul
Lesomodul

These sliding doors have a striking black modern frame that holds a lot of visual weight. This kind of sliding door adds a distinguished look to the room. It's probably best avoided though if you are living in a super small home.

2. A seamless transition to the balcony

Hotel Condesa DF, JSa Arquitectura JSa Arquitectura
JSa Arquitectura

JSa Arquitectura
JSa Arquitectura
JSa Arquitectura

This apartment has a lovely outdoor view that really deserves to be the main focus. In this regard, these huge minimalist glass sliding doors to the balcony are perfect because they simply get out of the way.

3. Screens and sliding doors

homify Windows & doors Window decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

These white framed glass sliding doors have a sort of light, summery feel. They are good for a Scandinavian -style decor. Note how they blend into the walls of the home.

4. Patterns on frosted glass

Privatpraxis für Frauenheilkundein Freising , 4plus5 4plus5 Glass doors
4plus5

4plus5
4plus5
4plus5

The yellow pattern on these sliding doors has a lot of decorative appeal. The lightweight quality of the glass is a good counterpoint to the rather dense, floral design.

5. Minimalist white screens

CORTINAS Y PERSIANAS RESIDENCIA EN SANTA FE, BERRY BLINDS INTERIORISMO BERRY BLINDS INTERIORISMO Windows & doors Blinds & shutters
BERRY BLINDS INTERIORISMO

BERRY BLINDS INTERIORISMO
BERRY BLINDS INTERIORISMO
BERRY BLINDS INTERIORISMO

One of the main issues to consider with sliding doors is privacy. But some simple minimalist blinds like this are a good, lightweight way to counter the problem. They are slightly sheer too so you don't lose too much light.

6. Glass doors for maximum light flow

Раздвижные двери в Москве, Lesomodul Lesomodul Windows & doors Doors
Lesomodul

Lesomodul
Lesomodul
Lesomodul

Glass sliding doors are an excellent way to separate the different zones in the home because they don't block the natural light. Those with small children may want to consider a design with a solid base panel for safety.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A door that looks like a closet

Interiorismo Departamentos Las Ventanas, BAO BAO Windows & doors Doors
BAO

BAO
BAO
BAO

These sliding doors could easily be mistaken for the doors of a closet. The fine black lines around the frame also help create a decorative focal point in the room.

8. Stained glass decorations

Раздвижные двери с витражами, Lesomodul Lesomodul Windows & doors Doors
Lesomodul

Lesomodul
Lesomodul
Lesomodul

If you want to turn your sliding doors into a real focal point, perhaps you could add some colour with stained glass windows. They have a gorgeous old-world quality.

9. Frosted glass doors

porte in vetro di design, bellinvetro bellinvetro Windows & doors Doors
bellinvetro

bellinvetro
bellinvetro
bellinvetro

Small homes need to be simple. So a frosted glass door is a good way to create a really clean, minimalist look. The frosted glass sliding doors make this small white kitchen completely disappear from view. At the same time, they also allow precious filtered light to enter the room.

10. Striking black frames

homify Windows & doors Doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Black window frames definitely adds drama and visual weight to any room. The impact of the black however, is usually quite well balanced when teamed with large areas of translucent glass.

11. Expanding the sense of space in the bedroom

La Casa Desnuda, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style bedroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

This bedroom has a perfect little private balcony. An important element in this design however is the green tinted glass. It provides a very gentle segue to the outdoor area. It also accentuates the natural theme of the balcony.

12. Adding a little drama to the dining space

Maison individuelle Versailles, Hélène de Tassigny Hélène de Tassigny Modern kitchen
Hélène de Tassigny

Hélène de Tassigny
Hélène de Tassigny
Hélène de Tassigny

The power of black window frames has been used to the hilt here. The best part about this design is that the tall narrow frames really accentuate the height of the room. This makes the room feel very tall and elegant.

13. This kitchen is fresh and airy with steel framed glass doors

CASA 45, CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS Eclectic style kitchen
CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS

CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS
CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS
CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS

Chrome window frames have a slightly industrial, futuristic quality. The silver sliding doors here are a good match for this big contemporary kitchen. Note how the translucent frames bring the outdoor area into focus.

14. Creating a small bedroom in a one room apartment

Amsterdam + Sonora, Central de Arquitectura Central de Arquitectura
Central de Arquitectura

Central de Arquitectura
Central de Arquitectura
Central de Arquitectura

These frosted glass doors do an excellent job of separating the bedroom from the living room in this one room apartment. They totally blend in with the outer window too. Just imagine how much smaller this space would feel if the doors were opaque.

For more wall ideas, have a look at 10 ways to decorate your walls you don't have thought of.

A narrow but perfect home for under HK$1.25 million
Which of these sliding doors is your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks