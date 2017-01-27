14 sliding doors that optimise space in a small home

Sliding doors are a fantastic way to maximise space in a small home. They save on the floor space normally used by a swinging door and create a very streamlined look. This is particularly good in a compact home where you want to avoid making the living space feel cluttered.
But the aesthetic look of sliding doors can also be used to enhance the experience of your home. Let's have a look at 14 sliding doors that make the most of your space! There's something here to suit every type of home…
These sliding doors have a striking black modern frame that holds a lot of visual weight. This kind of sliding door adds a distinguished look to the room. It's probably best avoided though if you are living in a super small home.
This apartment has a lovely outdoor view that really deserves to be the main focus. In this regard, these huge minimalist glass sliding doors to the balcony are perfect because they simply get out of the way.
These white framed glass sliding doors have a sort of light, summery feel. They are good for a Scandinavian -style decor. Note how they blend into the walls of the home.
The yellow pattern on these sliding doors has a lot of decorative appeal. The lightweight quality of the glass is a good counterpoint to the rather dense, floral design.
One of the main issues to consider with sliding doors is privacy. But some simple minimalist blinds like this are a good, lightweight way to counter the problem. They are slightly sheer too so you don't lose too much light.
Glass sliding doors are an excellent way to separate the different zones in the home because they don't block the natural light. Those with small children may want to consider a design with a solid base panel for safety.
These sliding doors could easily be mistaken for the doors of a closet. The fine black lines around the frame also help create a decorative focal point in the room.
If you want to turn your sliding doors into a real focal point, perhaps you could add some colour with stained glass windows. They have a gorgeous old-world quality.
Small homes need to be simple. So a frosted glass door is a good way to create a really clean, minimalist look. The frosted glass sliding doors make this small white kitchen completely disappear from view. At the same time, they also allow precious filtered light to enter the room.
Black window frames definitely adds drama and visual weight to any room. The impact of the black however, is usually quite well balanced when teamed with large areas of translucent glass.
This bedroom has a perfect little private balcony. An important element in this design however is the green tinted glass. It provides a very gentle segue to the outdoor area. It also accentuates the natural theme of the balcony.
The power of black window frames has been used to the hilt here. The best part about this design is that the tall narrow frames really accentuate the height of the room. This makes the room feel very tall and elegant.
Chrome window frames have a slightly industrial, futuristic quality. The silver sliding doors here are a good match for this big contemporary kitchen. Note how the translucent frames bring the outdoor area into focus.
These frosted glass doors do an excellent job of separating the bedroom from the living room in this one room apartment. They totally blend in with the outer window too. Just imagine how much smaller this space would feel if the doors were opaque.
