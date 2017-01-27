14 sliding doors that optimise space in a small home

Sliding doors are a fantastic way to maximise space in a small home. They save on the floor space normally used by a swinging door and create a very streamlined look. This is particularly good in a compact home where you want to avoid making the living space feel cluttered.

But the aesthetic look of sliding doors can also be used to enhance the experience of your home. Let's have a look at 14 sliding doors that make the most of your space! There's something here to suit every type of home…