This old wooden home's charming modern makeover

It can be tricky to make over an older-style home without losing its original charm and character. But today we'll explore a lovely old wooden A-frame home, where the architects have managed to do just that.
Like many older homes, this one lacked natural light, so the German architects Prellundpartner opened up the interior and extended the base level to create a protruding volume and allow a whole lot more natural light into the space. In essence, they completely overhauled the look and feel of the interior, without losing the organic shape of the home. Let's see the transformation through some brilliant before & after photos…
The original A-frame design had a certain earthy charm. This style of home was very popular in the 1960s and 70s. The upper level had a good-sized balcony, but it doesn't receive much privacy. Although the lower level had big lovely glass walls, the interior didn't really receive a whole lot of natural light.
The new, refreshed exterior has the same basic shape with a whole new ground floor extension. The ground floor living area now has minimalist sliding doors that allow that bit more light into the home. It's not built from wood like its predecessor, but the walls have been painted a rustic red tone to suit the earthy theme.
From this side view we really get a sense of how far the extension protrudes from the main volume. It's built with large sliding glass doors that allow a whole lot more light into the home. Note the cohesion between the rustic red of the lower floor and the dark wood from the existing building.
Inside the old living room and sunroom, we get a good sense of just how badly the interior needed natural light. Some readers may feel that the original exterior was more cohesive, but it's obvious that the design was simply not working inside. There is an internal wall separating the two living areas and the natural surroundings also feel quite cut off from the interior life of the home.
It's hard to believe this is the same home. The new dining room has a totally new sense of dynamism. Light flows throughout the living areas and there is a very open sense of communication between the interior and exterior spaces. Inside, we also have a platform separating the living space from the dining area.
The home now has an open plan living room with multiple views of the natural surroundings. This expands the sense of space in the home as your eye takes in the garden as well. The greenery almost acts as a decorative feature here. The furnishings are also far simpler and there is a lot of open space. This makes it feel far less cramped and much more dynamic.
Let's have another look at the steps separating the kitchen from the dining room. The living areas feel so bright now that the kitchen can even accommodate a black colour theme. This would definitely have been a big no-no in the old incarnation of this lovely home.
