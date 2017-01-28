This old wooden home's charming modern makeover

It can be tricky to make over an older-style home without losing its original charm and character. But today we'll explore a lovely old wooden A-frame home, where the architects have managed to do just that.

Like many older homes, this one lacked natural light, so the German architects Prellundpartner opened up the interior and extended the base level to create a protruding volume and allow a whole lot more natural light into the space. In essence, they completely overhauled the look and feel of the interior, without losing the organic shape of the home. Let's see the transformation through some brilliant before & after photos…