11 things you need to throw out this Chinese New Year

One of the best traditions associated with Chinese New Year (aside from all that delicious food) is the practice of clearing out the home to make space for a fresh living space filled lots of new energy.

So today, we will cover 11 things to throw out this Chinese New Year! Of course, most of us hold back because we don't want to be wasteful. So we encourage our readers to try and sell or repurpose any old and disused items you discover in the course of your cleaning. The most important thing is to set aside a good amount of time to declutter on the Lunar New Year's Eve and consider how to make the contents of your home support your new life in the coming year.