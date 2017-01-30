A couple's cute timber home full of unusual features

Our emotional health and happiness are deeply connected to the aesthetics of the places in which we live. This idea runs at the core of the unique upside-down contemporary home we'll explore today.

British architects, BR Design, were tasked with creating a new home for a couple who were mourning a deep personal loss. The couple wanted a new project in which to immerse themselves and begin envision a new path forward for their family. So after much research around the connection between good architecture and emotional health, the architects decided to focus the design around the 3 Ns: nature, natural light and natural air. Let's have a look at the incredible results!