A peaceful modern cabin in the woods

Wooden cabins typically conjure up images of chunky architectural lines and a distinctive aesthetic that is both simple and raw. These terms could easily be applied to the wooden cabin home we'll explore today.

But there is nothing typical about the sum effect of its features. It is more apt to say this wooden home is modern and slightly experimental. The Japanese architects, Atelier 137, have quietly shifted and moved the various standard components around to morph this two-level wooden home of modest proportions (134sqm) into something a little different. Let's have a peek inside…