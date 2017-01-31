Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 tiny front gardens to beautify your home

April Kennedy April Kennedy
多種の眺望が楽しめるスキップフロアーの家, アール・アンド・エス設計工房 アール・アンド・エス設計工房 Asian style houses
Loading admin actions …

Many, many home entrances and exteriors suffer from a lack of adequate greenery. This is a shame because even the simplest and most hardy little garden can give a house a warm and welcoming look. The undulating curves of natural greenery also tend to soften up the harsh lines of most home exteriors. But what kind of garden will suit the particulars of your home exterior?

Well, today we have 12 green entrance ideas to beautify your home. They range from humble country homes, to little urban dwellings and even a luxurious pad or two. Let's check them out!

1. Japanese-style courtyard entrance

ＮＩＩＨＡＭＡ Ｈｏｕｓｅ, 澤村昌彦建築設計事務所 澤村昌彦建築設計事務所 Scandinavian style houses
澤村昌彦建築設計事務所

澤村昌彦建築設計事務所
澤村昌彦建築設計事務所
澤村昌彦建築設計事務所

This Japanese-style garden path is minimalist and easy to maintain. But what we really like is that the variation and texture in the stone adds a warm, natural feel to the exterior.

2. Pastorial style

Haus in Holzständerbauweise, Rita Meyer, Architektin Rita Meyer, Architektin Scandinavian style houses
Rita Meyer, Architektin

Rita Meyer, Architektin
Rita Meyer, Architektin
Rita Meyer, Architektin

This kind of entrance garden is for those who love the look of a slightly wild flower garden. It's a very picturesque country look. To create this look, choose a combination of flowering plants that will pop up at varying heights.

3. A collection of potted plants

homify Country house
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you don't have space to plant a garden, a collection of potted plants can be used to create a cute, country look. This little home has window planter boxes, little trees on either side of the door and a random collection of pots.

4. Neat paths and lawns

Casa de Campo en Pilar, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Country style houses
Parrado Arquitectura

Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura

For a more formal or distinguished look, consider a perfectly neat garden path. Shrubs that grow in neat formations are good for this look.

5. Fruit trees

暖炉のある家, AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン Asian style houses
AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン

AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン
AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン
AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン

No other garden feature quite exudes abundance like a healthy fruit tree. It doesn't have to be particularly large, but you will need to carefully consider the lighting situation.

6. Climbing vines

Old post office created into a luxury living space A1 Lofts and Extensions Country style houses
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Old post office created into a luxury living space

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Climbing vines have a certain old-world charm. They look great on this old manor home, but they are also perfectly suited to urban homes where you may not have much ground space for a garden.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A sloping courtyard

多種の眺望が楽しめるスキップフロアーの家, アール・アンド・エス設計工房 アール・アンド・エス設計工房 Asian style houses
アール・アンド・エス設計工房

アール・アンド・エス設計工房
アール・アンド・エス設計工房
アール・アンド・エス設計工房

This Japanese home is built on an extreme slope, but that didn't stop the landscape architects from setting up a great garden. What's lovely about this is that the trees accentuate the slope of the roof line.

8. Bold contrasts

郊外の家, 有限会社 宮本建築アトリエ 有限会社 宮本建築アトリエ Asian style houses
有限会社　宮本建築アトリエ

有限会社　宮本建築アトリエ
有限会社　宮本建築アトリエ
有限会社　宮本建築アトリエ

Many people forget to think about scale when planning their garden. So don't hesitate to look at bold forms that can make a real contrast. This is particularly important if you need to make an impact in a large space.

9. Zen garden

鳴滝の家, 鶴巻デザイン室 鶴巻デザイン室 Asian style houses
鶴巻デザイン室

鶴巻デザイン室
鶴巻デザイン室
鶴巻デザイン室

This fairy-tale Japanese home has a perfectly classical Zen garden. Fine stones, larger stepping stones and sparse plants define this look.

10. Classic English garden

Umbau | von der Scheune zum Wohnhaus, Lecke Architekten Lecke Architekten Country style houses
Lecke Architekten

Lecke Architekten
Lecke Architekten
Lecke Architekten

Here we have another classic English garden. This time there the foliage has more depth. This loveliest thing about this garden is that it almost seems to obscure the exterior of the home.

11. Breezy minimalism

座喜味のヴィラ, 岡部義孝建築設計事務所 岡部義孝建築設計事務所 Asian style houses
岡部義孝建築設計事務所

岡部義孝建築設計事務所
岡部義孝建築設計事務所
岡部義孝建築設計事務所

Palm trees have great arching branches that create a very breezy, tropical style feel. They are great because they can grow quite tall and create interest along the roofline of the home.

12. A desert garden

Дом в Морозово, архитектурная мастерская МАРТ архитектурная мастерская МАРТ Scandinavian style houses
архитектурная мастерская МАРТ

архитектурная мастерская МАРТ
архитектурная мастерская МАРТ
архитектурная мастерская МАРТ

This desert garden is definitely one of the more unusual gardens we've seen. The flowering bushes are arranged in groups to create a loose sense of order. But the most important takeaway here is that the colour of flowering plants can have a powerful impact on the look and feel of your home exterior.

For more small garden ideas, head over to look at How to create a beautiful garden in a small space.

A dreadful bathroom gets a spectacular modern makeover
Which of these home entrance gardens is your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks