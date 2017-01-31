12 tiny front gardens to beautify your home

Many, many home entrances and exteriors suffer from a lack of adequate greenery. This is a shame because even the simplest and most hardy little garden can give a house a warm and welcoming look. The undulating curves of natural greenery also tend to soften up the harsh lines of most home exteriors. But what kind of garden will suit the particulars of your home exterior?

Well, today we have 12 green entrance ideas to beautify your home. They range from humble country homes, to little urban dwellings and even a luxurious pad or two. Let's check them out!