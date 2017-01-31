12 tiny front gardens to beautify your home

Many, many home entrances and exteriors suffer from a lack of adequate greenery. This is a shame because even the simplest and most hardy little garden can give a house a warm and welcoming look. The undulating curves of natural greenery also tend to soften up the harsh lines of most home exteriors. But what kind of garden will suit the particulars of your home exterior?
Well, today we have 12 green entrance ideas to beautify your home. They range from humble country homes, to little urban dwellings and even a luxurious pad or two. Let's check them out!
This Japanese-style garden path is minimalist and easy to maintain. But what we really like is that the variation and texture in the stone adds a warm, natural feel to the exterior.
This kind of entrance garden is for those who love the look of a slightly wild flower garden. It's a very picturesque country look. To create this look, choose a combination of flowering plants that will pop up at varying heights.
If you don't have space to plant a garden, a collection of potted plants can be used to create a cute, country look. This little home has window planter boxes, little trees on either side of the door and a random collection of pots.
For a more formal or distinguished look, consider a perfectly neat garden path. Shrubs that grow in neat formations are good for this look.
No other garden feature quite exudes abundance like a healthy fruit tree. It doesn't have to be particularly large, but you will need to carefully consider the lighting situation.
Climbing vines have a certain old-world charm. They look great on this old manor home, but they are also perfectly suited to urban homes where you may not have much ground space for a garden.
This Japanese home is built on an extreme slope, but that didn't stop the landscape architects from setting up a great garden. What's lovely about this is that the trees accentuate the slope of the roof line.
Many people forget to think about scale when planning their garden. So don't hesitate to look at bold forms that can make a real contrast. This is particularly important if you need to make an impact in a large space.
This fairy-tale Japanese home has a perfectly classical Zen garden. Fine stones, larger stepping stones and sparse plants define this look.
Here we have another classic English garden. This time there the foliage has more depth. This loveliest thing about this garden is that it almost seems to obscure the exterior of the home.
Palm trees have great arching branches that create a very breezy, tropical style feel. They are great because they can grow quite tall and create interest along the roofline of the home.
This desert garden is definitely one of the more unusual gardens we've seen. The flowering bushes are arranged in groups to create a loose sense of order. But the most important takeaway here is that the colour of flowering plants can have a powerful impact on the look and feel of your home exterior.
