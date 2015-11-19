This delightful Hong Kong home takes a simple structure with classic decor and infuses it with brimming character by incorporating a range of artworks and decorative objects designed to intrigue and inspire! The brainchild of Italy's Stefano Tordiglione Design, the Artistic Hong Kong Terrace presents a wonderful example of unique style created through inventive decoration.
Upon entrance we are greeted by a cosy home with an open plan. Combined kitchen, living and dining areas flow together to create a sense of expanse, with a small courtyard beyond providing an intimate outdoor setting. Throughout each area a range of artworks have been included, from traditional Chinese sculptures to contemporary paintings.
The theme of eclectic artistry continues in the master bedroom, bathroom and courtyard, with each space housing a diverse array of artistic pieces, often with an Asian theme. The result is an abode that is open, inviting and interesting, with the collection providing multiple talking points for guests and visitors.
Take a tour below and see what you think!
Standing guard by the front door we can see one of two sculptures of Chinese warriors, which amuse guests and visitors as they pass through to the remainder of the home. The space beyond reveals an open design, with the kitchen and dining room blending seamlessly together. Flowing, polished timber floors lay a traditional foundation, which has been dressed up with modern furnishings such as the dazzling, white dining setting and stainless steel lamp arching over to provide ambient illumination.
Through a set of large, glass sliding doors peers the vibrant green of a cosy courtyard, further extending the home to incorporate an area for outdoor living.
Moving through to the living room and we can see that an open, expansive space has been provided, housing a range of comfortable, modern sofas and a diverse array of artistic objects. A brown Buddha statue sits harmoniously centre-stage, infusing the space with an air of Asian style. Hints of colour can be found in the deep orange coffee table and strong blue and red of the contemporary painting resting against the far wall.
The entire space is beautifully lit by soft sunlight streaming through a plentiful windows, which bathes the room in a serene glow.
The dining area is both unique and modern, with the stylish, white setting and stainless steel lamp evoking the essence of Scandinavian design. A contemporary painting hangs on the wall, drawing focus with its striking contrast of blue, red and grey, while a luxurious, leather sofa sits in front of the glass doors, providing an alternate vantage from which to admire the artistic eclecticism of the home's decoration.
The master bedroom presents a white shell filled with engaging and unique artistic features. The soft textures of a simple bed are central within the space, although the vibrant colours of another contemporary painting draw the focus of the room. A vintage, wooden desk and ample shelving space play host to a range of decorative objects, from a carved, pig sculpture resting on a rustic, wooden dais, to the statue of a seated, Chinese boy perched atop the desk.
The right hand wall of the bedroom presents a departure from the clear white of the bordering walls and ceiling, displaying instead the warm, pink tones of patterned wallpaper. The pattern is modern and artistic, evoking the beauty of nature. The remainder of the wall has been painted in a complementary, pink tone to soften the contrast between the patterned and plain surfaces.
Peeping through a sliding door are the beginnings of a cosy en suite. Let's take a look inside.
The bathroom rests serenely in simple grey, with the decor comprising large tiles, an expansive mirror and minimalistic storage.
This backdrop has been utilised to highlight two brightly coloured, ceramic statues, which pose in happy servitude, standing ready to observe the intricate intimacy of bathroom rituals.
Beyond the living and dining area of the home rests this cosy, eclectic courtyard. Decked in rustic wood, the courtyard is interesting and inviting, with the bright colours of the potted plants adding a lively air to the space.
The bamboo ladder lazing against the far wall and the two small statues in the foreground evoke a stylish, Asian feel within the courtyard, with its eclecticism in keeping with the artistic diversity on display throughout the home's interior.
