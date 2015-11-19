This delightful Hong Kong home takes a simple structure with classic decor and infuses it with brimming character by incorporating a range of artworks and decorative objects designed to intrigue and inspire! The brainchild of Italy's Stefano Tordiglione Design, the Artistic Hong Kong Terrace presents a wonderful example of unique style created through inventive decoration.

Upon entrance we are greeted by a cosy home with an open plan. Combined kitchen, living and dining areas flow together to create a sense of expanse, with a small courtyard beyond providing an intimate outdoor setting. Throughout each area a range of artworks have been included, from traditional Chinese sculptures to contemporary paintings.

The theme of eclectic artistry continues in the master bedroom, bathroom and courtyard, with each space housing a diverse array of artistic pieces, often with an Asian theme. The result is an abode that is open, inviting and interesting, with the collection providing multiple talking points for guests and visitors.

Take a tour below and see what you think!