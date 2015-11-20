The Classic Japanese House with a Twist

The timeless elegance of Japanese design is stunning to behold when successfully manifested within a house or apartment. The following home presents a prime example of this minimalistic aesthetic, with the creatives at Iezukuri Architects having designed and constructed a beautiful abode, expansive enough to house a budding family.

From the outset the home presents a classic facade, with a sparsely populated garden cradling the strong, stoic lines and cascading, tiled roof of a traditionally design house. Inside the dwelling is simple and spacious, with paper walls and sliding doors partitioning large living areas, allowing the interior to be sectioned off or opened up at will.

The home's kitchen is understated, with its simple finishes and colour scheme surrounded by the striking lines of dark, wooden beams and the contrasting tones of the timber constructing the flooring and latticed screens. Moving through to the rear and a spacious hallway leads to wholly retractable glass, sliding doors, providing access to the back garden and further adding to the open functionality of the dwelling.

This house is extraordinary in its classic, serene style. Take a tour below and feel its soothing atmosphere wash over you, then tell us what you think!