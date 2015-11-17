The Home of Miraculous Transformation

On the spectrum of household restorations some projects require little more than a general freshening of the decor and furnishings, while others constitute an ambitious and inventive revamp of structure and style. This incredible restoration, undertaken by Ricardo Moreno Arquitectos, definitely represents an example of the latter!
The project began as nothing more than a dilapidated shell, with the resulting transformation creating a modern, elegant home suitable for a large family, and generously infused with eclectic charm and style. From the outset the house seeks to impress, with the front and back yards respectively boasting a manicured garden and pristine pool. Upon entry the abode is open and expansive, with a comfortable living and dining room filled with both modern and vintage furnishings intriguing in their eclectic blend of styles. The kitchen is streamlined and contemporary and backs onto a novel, wooden alcove which houses a small dining setting.
Upstairs the master bedroom appears casual and comfortable, with plenty of light and air circulating through French doors and windows, while the eclectic appeal of a large en suite finishes the space in luxury. The roof of the home now houses an expansive loft, which has been furnished to present a relaxed and inviting space to which young and old alike can retreat for creative activities or private rest.
The abode in its entirety is an extraordinary example of modern design and ingenuity reborn within long forgotten walls. Take a tour below and see what you think!
To truly appreciate the brilliance of this restoration it's importance to have a sense of the home's humble beginnings. Initially, the designers were handed a brief with very little to work with, as the most of the original structure of the house had long deteriorated. All that was left were the four walls, with space determining the placement of the windows and the height of the lower ceiling. Not even the roof was still intact, as can be seen here in the clouds billowing above this skeletal shell.
But from little things, big things often grow! Let's have a look at how the house ended up…
The end result is a transformative triumph, with the home's structural skeleton having been given a complete makeover. The facade is now charming and elegant in its alabaster tone, with the windows and ceilings crowned in terracotta tiles. A large balcony trims the upper floor, looking out over a beautifully manicured garden—the perfect space for a young family to relax enjoy the warm, Portuguese weather.
The living area of the home has been designed to feel spacious and relaxed, and blends a range of styles to create a sense of subtle eclecticism amidst its modern appeal. The cool grey of the living room lounge suite practically melts into the streaming expanse of the polished concrete floor, while the warm wood of the dining table flows into to the timber finish of the stairwell and window shades.
Exposed brick walls add an industrial touch and remind the occupants of the genius of this home's restoration. Vintage furnishings have been included throughout, from the diverse array of dining chairs to the faded, green chest of drawers in the corner of the living space, adding rustic decoration to the mixture of modern and industrial design.
The kitchen presents a beautifully streamlined, modern design that is warmed by the wooden and exposed brick finishes of the surrounding decor. The sheen of stainless steel and minimalist white of the expansive kitchen island constructs a contemporary oasis in the midst of the industrial and rustic appeal of the wood and brick.
To the right the designers have added a vintage kitchen dresser, with internal lighting helping to display a collection of homely crockery, and in the distance we can see the beginnings of cosy dining setting, which rests casually within a wooden alcove.
Upon closer inspection the alcove not only houses a casual dining setting but displays a bookshelf brimming with activity, with various texts and decorative objects placed across its long shelves. The dining setting combines modern and vintage furnishings, adding to the sense of eclecticism within the home, while the wooden finish of the alcove creates a cosy and intimate space.
The sheen of glass sections off the bookshelf, which is actually built into a study adjacent to this space, presents a novel and inventive design element within this fantastic restoration.
Adjacent to the dining alcove rests an open and airy office space, with a colourful array of literature decorating its lengthy shelves and light streaming through the windows to illuminate a contemporary desk and computer.
The textured lines of woodgrain elongate the room, while the window shutters add a rustic sense of tradition. In the distance we can see another desk unit, indicating that this expansive office has been designed to accommodate multiple work spaces, adding to its functionality and appeal for a modern family.
The bathroom of the home is lofty and light in white and alabaster tones. Located upstairs, the ceiling includes a slender skylight which allows sunshine to bounce about the space, reflecting off the pale surfaces and the sheen of the bath and shower. Textured tiles line the walls, with their soft hue helping to warm the room, while the clean lines of the sink and wooden shelf below add a touch of contemporary style.
The bath and shower are both expansive and luxurious, with the room as a whole presenting a welcoming enclosure in which to undertake the intimate ritual of bathing.
Adjacent to the master bedroom is a stunning en suite bathroom oozing modern, eclectic style through its teal tiles, wooden finishes and twin sink units. Light streams into this space as well through the caramel tones of the traditional window frames and French doors, brightening the black flooring with a sunlit sheen. The teal tiles invite entrance to an expansive shower, with the tone presenting an unusual but welcome burst of colour within this beautiful abode.
The master bedroom is luxurious and expansive, with wooden finishes and hints of white and exposed brick in the walls creating a beautiful blend of textures. The king-sized bed is simple and dressed in casual comfort, and a contemporary painting and vintage, yellow bedside table trim the bed to provide touches of colour.
Light streams through the French doors and twin, bedside windows, while the home's lovely balcony rests just outside, inviting the occupants to bask in fresh air, sunshine and the admire picturesque garden below.
The roof of the restoration has not been forgotten, with the structure utilised as a private loft space, incorporating a bed and multiple desks for work and creative play. The ceiling includes two large skylights, aiding in the illumination in this uppermost floor of the home, while the furnishings have been selected to evoke a casual atmosphere.
The loft is the perfect area for big and small kids to come and get creative, and would even double wonderfully as a studio apartment, with the space incorporating everything needed for stylish, modern living.
The back yard of this amazing home evokes the utmost in modern luxury, housing a pristine pool and spacious courtyard for indulgent, outdoor living. The pool emits a beautiful shade of green and has been framed by sheltered decking leading to the home's interior and an expansive courtyard, which lays in wait to accommodate relaxation and entertainment. A range of tropical plants also border the space, adding the soft touch of nature to this stylish, contemporary design.
