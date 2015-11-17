The Home of Miraculous Transformation

On the spectrum of household restorations some projects require little more than a general freshening of the decor and furnishings, while others constitute an ambitious and inventive revamp of structure and style. This incredible restoration, undertaken by Ricardo Moreno Arquitectos, definitely represents an example of the latter!

The project began as nothing more than a dilapidated shell, with the resulting transformation creating a modern, elegant home suitable for a large family, and generously infused with eclectic charm and style. From the outset the house seeks to impress, with the front and back yards respectively boasting a manicured garden and pristine pool. Upon entry the abode is open and expansive, with a comfortable living and dining room filled with both modern and vintage furnishings intriguing in their eclectic blend of styles. The kitchen is streamlined and contemporary and backs onto a novel, wooden alcove which houses a small dining setting.

Upstairs the master bedroom appears casual and comfortable, with plenty of light and air circulating through French doors and windows, while the eclectic appeal of a large en suite finishes the space in luxury. The roof of the home now houses an expansive loft, which has been furnished to present a relaxed and inviting space to which young and old alike can retreat for creative activities or private rest.

The abode in its entirety is an extraordinary example of modern design and ingenuity reborn within long forgotten walls. Take a tour below and see what you think!