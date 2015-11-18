A Contemporary Brazilian Villa

This architectural masterpiece is located in Brazil and is brought to us by Isabela Canaan Arquitetos. The home is resplendent in modern style and luxury, with a range of textures and finishes encasing contemporary furnishings to present an inventive and inviting design.

Even from the street the house invites the gaze of onlookers, with glass panels in the fence providing a hint of the sophisticated luxury located beyond. The interior is open, expansive and filled with a sense of contemporary eclecticism, with novel elements such as an in-built green room, mezzanine living area and sleek, black kitchen creating a series of delightful design surprises.

The bathroom hosts a luxurious spa trimmed in the rich tones of timber, while the master bedroom celebrates a spectrum of brown throughout its furnishings and finishes. All in all this home is a fine example of inventive, modern interior architecture, and would be a dream abode in which to indulge in the warmth and vivacity of Brazilian life.

Take a tour of the images below and see which design element jumps out at you!