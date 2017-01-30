No space for a dining room? 8 dining ideas for small homes!

A decent dining setup is the cornerstone of one's domestic living space. Not simply a place to devour gastronomic treats or gulp tasty beverages, a dining area is a socialisation space—a crucial arrangement of surfaces and seats upon which you can gather friends, family and visitors.

But what happens when you don't have any room for one? As wonderful as a dining room may be, most compact dwellings lack the available space for such a luxury. Today on homify we're going to take a look what you can do if you're missing this cosy culinary chamber in your abode.

We've collated and gathered 8 dining ideas, when you don't have space for a dining room. Read on below to learn more, and take your home to the next level, today!