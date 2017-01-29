Your browser is out-of-date.

A bathroom for every zodiac sign!

Exklusiv Bad Lamenius, Art of Bath Art of Bath Rustic style bathroom
Have you ever wondered if your perfect interior design strategy could be written in the stars for you? It might sound a little bit kooky, but if you love the suggested styling that your zodiac sign puts forward, perhaps this could be a quick and effective way to upgrade your house, while guaranteeing that you would love the look and feel, forever. The only snag might be if you share your home with someone of a different sign, but we'll let you battle that out yourselves! We don't know if bathroom designers are au fait with creating spaces based on zodiac signs, but let's take a look at what we have been lead to believe are the perfect bathroom styles for every star sign!

Scorpio—Bold and natural.

Luz Charming Houses _ Boutique Hotel, SegmentoPonto4 SegmentoPonto4 Country style bathroom
SegmentoPonto4

SegmentoPonto4
SegmentoPonto4
SegmentoPonto4

Inspired by bold shapes and stylish design Scorpio bathrooms will often feature enigmatic materials, sleek installations and an occasional unusual statement, such as the raw pipe towel rail seen here. Natural wood will always play a part as well!

Aries—Sleek and simple.

Einbau-Dokumentation eines Badeloft-Kunden anhand der freistehenden Badewanne BW-04, Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Modern bathroom
Badeloft—Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor

Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor
Badeloft—Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor
Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor

An Aries bathroom is easy to identify because of the simple and unfussy styling that they love so dearly. You won’t find clutter or extraneous items in there but natural wood and though out finishes will play a huge role.

Taurus—Focused on durability.

Residence Flat | Boavista Palace | 2015, Atelier Susana Camelo Atelier Susana Camelo Modern bathroom White
Atelier Susana Camelo

Atelier Susana Camelo
Atelier Susana Camelo
Atelier Susana Camelo

Taurus minds are always focused on good value for money and durability, which means that in a bathroom setting, amazing suite items are always chosen with longevity and style in mind. Current trends are frequently overlooked in favour of timeless design, but the results are always elegant and stylish.

Gemini—Cheerful and youthful.

azul, crónicas do habitar crónicas do habitar Minimalist style bathroom
crónicas do habitar

crónicas do habitar
crónicas do habitar
crónicas do habitar

One of the most fun star signs of the zodiac, Gemini will often look to bring fun, funky and individual touches to functional spaces, such as bathrooms. You can expect natural materials, handy storage and plenty of colourful accents in the form of fluffy towels and eye-catching shower curtains.

Cancer—Romantic and sweet.

The Broadway, SW19 - Extension & Bathroom Renovation, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Classic style bathroom
Grand Design London Ltd

The Broadway, SW19—Extension & Bathroom Renovation

Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

Bringing a little romance into the bathroom with pretty touches, such as statement wallpaper and fresh flowers, people born under the sign of Cancer look for well-designed and always functional suite items, often with a heritage touch.

Leo—All-out luxury.

Exklusiv Bad Lamenius, Art of Bath Art of Bath Rustic style bathroom
Art of Bath

Art of Bath
Art of Bath
Art of Bath

Represented by the king of the jungle, Leos always look to have a lot of luxury included in their functional rooms. Fantastic lighting, opulent materials and extra touches, such as a Jacuzzi bathtub, will often be found in their bathrooms.

Virgo—Practical and sophisticated.

Casa J, Colectivo de Melhoramentos Colectivo de Melhoramentos Minimalist style bathroom
Colectivo de Melhoramentos

Colectivo de Melhoramentos
Colectivo de Melhoramentos
Colectivo de Melhoramentos

Pared back styling and sophisticated touches will always be key motifs in a Virgo bathroom, but don’t let this fool you into thinking that the space will be any less practical. Everything you need is included, just without all the extra fancy touches are other star signs seem to love so much.

Libra—A perfect balance.

Novedades Sanchis 2015/2016, SANCHIS SANCHIS Classic style bathroom
SANCHIS

SANCHIS
SANCHIS
SANCHIS

Represented by a set of scales, it can come as no surprise that Libras always look to create the perfect balance between luxury and function in their spaces. Simple baths and sinks are most likely to be offset by a surprise in the form of an ornate dressing table, or statement flooring.

Sagittarius—Ethnic and exciting.

BALI VACANCES －バリヴァカンスー, atelier shige architects /アトリエシゲ一級建築士事務所 atelier shige architects /アトリエシゲ一級建築士事務所 Asian style bathroom Wood effect
atelier shige architects /アトリエシゲ一級建築士事務所

atelier shige architects /アトリエシゲ一級建築士事務所
atelier shige architects /アトリエシゲ一級建築士事務所
atelier shige architects /アトリエシゲ一級建築士事務所

People born under the sign of Sagittarius tend to be well travelled and exciting and these are elements that they bring into every room in the house, including the bathroom. Often featuring exotic ethnic tones, natural materials, imperfect finishes and unique suite items, these are bathrooms you need to see!

Capricorn—Classically elegant.

Kolejna realizacja na osiedlu Konstancja, RS Studio Projektowe Roland Stańczyk RS Studio Projektowe Roland Stańczyk Classic style bathroom Ceramic Beige
RS Studio Projektowe Roland Stańczyk

RS Studio Projektowe Roland Stańczyk
RS Studio Projektowe Roland Stańczyk
RS Studio Projektowe Roland Stańczyk

People born under the sign of Capricorn have a natural propensity to like classic elegance. Neutral wall colours, natural but luxury materials, such as granite and marble and modern suite items will usually be at the top of their bathroom wish-lists.

Aquarius—Fresh and fun.

Kids Bathroom Viterbo Interior design Eclectic style bathroom
Viterbo Interior design

Kids Bathroom

Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design

Aquarius is one star sign that certainly isn’t afraid of a little colour! Adding patterns, bright hues and lovely fresh design really cheers up what is usually just a practical space. You’ll really experience a whole rainbow of fun in an Aquarius bathroom!

Pisces—Natural and contemporary.

A Window to the Serenity, Penguin Environmental Design L.L.C. Penguin Environmental Design L.L.C. Asian style bathroom
Penguin Environmental Design L.L.C.

Penguin Environmental Design L.L.C.
Penguin Environmental Design L.L.C.
Penguin Environmental Design L.L.C.

Getting the balance between natural materials and contemporary styling right can be a bit of a headache but a Pisces bathroom always manages to do this with ease. You’ll find lots of modern suite items, stark edges and statement lighting all balanced by natural wood.

For a little more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 6 creative ways to design your bathroom like a pro.

So how right (or wrong!), were we?

