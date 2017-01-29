A bathroom for every zodiac sign!

Have you ever wondered if your perfect interior design strategy could be written in the stars for you? It might sound a little bit kooky, but if you love the suggested styling that your zodiac sign puts forward, perhaps this could be a quick and effective way to upgrade your house, while guaranteeing that you would love the look and feel, forever. The only snag might be if you share your home with someone of a different sign, but we'll let you battle that out yourselves! We don't know if bathroom designers are au fait with creating spaces based on zodiac signs, but let's take a look at what we have been lead to believe are the perfect bathroom styles for every star sign!