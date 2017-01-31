A special little house you won't forget

Today on homify we're heading to the Isla de la Piedra (or Stone Island) in Mazatlán, Sinaloa. Designed by Cervantes Bueno Arquitectos, this timber dwelling boasts enviable outdoor spaces, paired with well-designed interior areas that have been arranged to suit the surrounding landscape. Bordering the Gulf of California, the bungalow is offered a warm climate, with abundant tropical vibes.

Utilising natural materials, the house blends in well with the surrounding environment and ensures its impact is minimal, despite its luxury additions and accessories. The residence, which is situated within the Amaitlán Botanical Garden of a boutique hotel creates an enviable vacation-esque atmosphere, with tranquility, solace and privacy. Would you like to take a look inside? Check out more pictures of this stunning house below…