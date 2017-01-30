12 kitchens that would look fantastic in any house

Choosing the right style of kitchen for your house can be quite difficult, especially if you don't know how many different types there are to choose from! We're here to help you today, to find out which style you love the most and which would look best in your home—although we really do think you're going to be spoilt for choice!
Kitchen planners are well versed in all the different varieties of styles are to choose from, but if you don't know where to start or you've never really thought about upgrading your kitchen before, then this is definitely the article for you. Come with us now as we share some of our favourite styles with you!
Open-plan spaces require a little more imagination in terms of kitchen layouts, but this wide installation is perfect! Encompassing an entire wall, it looks neat and stylish and can take full advantage of all the terrific lighting in place too.
You might be slightly aghast at the idea of an all-black kitchen, but with white walls and stainless steel appliances, we think this looks fantastic! Modern, daring and different, what a statement!
The most sociable layout for any kitchen is U-shaped, as you can easily integrate a breakfast bar into the design and create a wonderful casual dining spot. The chunky white worktop here looks fantastic and blends into the dining area so well!
It's not all about modern finishes these days you know, as retro styling has become super popular again! Luckily, there are a lot of manufacturers that seek to tap into this aesthetic, so a modern fridge with retro looks is easy to come by and then all you need are some incredible tiles!
If the all-black kitchen almost tempted you, but you were worried about the light, how about going in the totally opposite direction and opting for all-white? Bright, fresh and totally timeless, we know you'll love this idea!
What if you like a mix of white and wooden cabinets, pretty tiles and bright wall colours? Can you bring all those elements together? Of course you can! Just look at this super personal kitchen! It looks amazing and being so unique, none of your friends would have exactly the same style in their homes!
When fashion can come second to function in a kitchen, you really need to think about how you are going to get all the storage you need, without draining all the space out of your kitchen. We think open shelves, such as these ones, are a perfect choice and have still left plenty of room for aesthetic touches, like pretty tiles.
Forever a steadfast decorating material for beautiful kitchens, natural wood will always look elegant and timeless, meaning that if you look after it, it can be a one-off cost and installation. A white worktop offers just enough contrast and a stainless steel fridge keeps everything on the modern side here!
Why waste space added appliances that you don't need, just because they are the norm? We're talking about things like microwaves! Instead, personalise your cooking appliances and opt for something indulgent that you'll use. We think that an indoor grill, or even a pizza oven would be incredible!
You don't need a big kitchen to enjoy some seriously well though out design and oodles of charm, if you use the space you do have cleverly. Niche shelving, built-in appliances and an integrated hob are all working wonders here, as is a bright and fun accent colour!
When you like the idea of a colourful kitchen, but you know your space is way too small to make it work, plan to have some small but impactful flashes of your chosen shade. Breakfast bar stools, occasional cupboard doors and even countertop accessories, such as kitchen roll holders and knife sets, will all work well.
Simple, unfussy, fantastically modern and yet so enticing, we love this industrial kitchen! It's not the biggest space in the world, but thanks to the use of concrete worktops, it has been easily extended out into a bigger room, by wrapping the counter around a wall! The concrete itself looks fantastic and contrasts so well with the pale blue cabinets and with natural flooring too, it doesn't feel too stark. We bet it was fantastically cost-effective too!
