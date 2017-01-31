How to build a strong and simple home for a family

A well-drafted plan is the first step towards building a good house in terms of layout and décor, as well as accurate budgeting. This determines the quantities of building materials to be used and minimises any chance of error. Today we’ll examine a comfortable house that has been built in accordance with a minimalist plan, and that focusses on strength and durability as well as style and comfort. All in all it's a perfect family home just waiting to be enjoyed! Let's explore more…
A strong house necessitates a sturdy foundation. The concrete walls and floor of the façade are solidly rooted to the ground, guaranteeing fewer cracks and an ability to weather the elements. The brick walls of the interior are another strong feature which add a touch of rustic beauty to the residence.
In order to connect the concrete base and brick walls, there are strong poles and rods made of steel and iron. The residents need not worry about the durability of this house!
The design team planned the layout well, dividing the living room, dining room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom between two floors. A conveniently located staircase connects the two floors and we also see a comfortable patio, walkways, green spaces, and a pool.
What a beautiful example of a sturdy and stylish modern residence! The exterior showcases an elegant combination of neutral colours and different textures, while the trendy glass wall ensures a sufficiency of air and light within. With the addition of trees and a swimming pool for relaxation and exercise, can there be a lovelier abode?
Wood is a delightful material for the interiors of any home. The wooden laminates used for the walls and floors of this house imbue a rustic charm. We also like the floating look of the wooden staircase that teams with the high ceiling and glass walls to create a spacious and bright ambience.
We love this vision in elegantly streaked white! The sleek mirror, convenient washbasin countertop, glass-panelled shower cubicle and fittings come together in a modern composition that will make you wish to stay in this bathroom for as long as possible!
What a gorgeous use of patterned grey tiles on the walls, floor and washbasin cabinet of this sophisticated bathroom! Decorative ceramic tiles not only look arty, they also offer the benefits of being slip-proof and easy to install.
The façade is a statement in security and style. The fence and the concrete structure of the house give an air of power, while the white patterned façade combines with the glass walls for a high style quotient.
Formulating a draft plan of the house—keeping in mind the needs of the residents—has ensured that the abode is strong and secure yet beautiful and comfortable.