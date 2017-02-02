The dreamy white home you'll wish was yours

Today’s feature property takes us to a Spanish-style home in South Korea. Boasting a crisp white exterior façade, terracotta tiled roof and an alluring aesthetic, we’re sure you’ll love what you’re about to see!

Influenced by traditional European architecture, this two-storey dwelling blends in beautifully with the surrounding landscape, yet still functions as an eye-catching, attention-grabbing structure. Sophisticated yet rustic, if you’d like to check out the inside of this home then you’ve come to the right place.

Read on below to take a rare tour of this gorgeous residence, and perhaps pick up a few ideas or inspiration for your own home.