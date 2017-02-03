9 charming and unique wooden houses

Here at homify HQ we never tire of checking out charming timber homes. Ticking all of our stylistic design boxes, wooden dwellings are wonderfully timeless, enduring and sustainable. Versatile and striking, timber structures tend to age gracefully, while providing a warm and welcoming aesthetic.

If you’d like to see which wooden homes caught our eye, we’ve gathered 9 of our favourites, each in a different and interesting style. From modern to rustic, sophisticated to casual, we’ve got a host of impressively alluring abodes that are sure to impress.

Check them out below!