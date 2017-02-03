9 charming and unique wooden houses

Here at homify HQ we never tire of checking out charming timber homes. Ticking all of our stylistic design boxes, wooden dwellings are wonderfully timeless, enduring and sustainable. Versatile and striking, timber structures tend to age gracefully, while providing a warm and welcoming aesthetic.
If you’d like to see which wooden homes caught our eye, we’ve gathered 9 of our favourites, each in a different and interesting style. From modern to rustic, sophisticated to casual, we’ve got a host of impressively alluring abodes that are sure to impress.
Check them out below!
Sometimes you just cannot look past the classics for enduring quality, age-defiance and durability. This sophisticated timber home is a common style, seen throughout the globe in one form or another. Stylishly set up and perfectly manicured, this dwelling is a real standout among prefabricated timber homes.
The designers of this home have really gone out of their way to create a truly spectacular property. Clad entirely in timber, the large exterior deck boasts a swimming pool and raised dining area, which is perfect for entertaining
Reminiscent of a childhood doll’s house, this timber property is idyllic and as pretty as a picture. Clad in wood but painted in a light yellow hue, this asymmetrical abode is sure to impress.
Taking tradition and pairing it with more contemporary design gives us this next design that’s undeniably striking. With timber that will silver over time, the dwelling is attractive and sleek, and definitely a neighbourhood scene-stealer!
Modern and eye-catching, this next example stands out from the surrounding dwellings with its incredibly minimalist exterior and unique front garden.
This next home employs different panels of colour to create an interesting and engaging aesthetic.
Perfectly Zen, this dwelling is traditionally Japanese, with pagoda roofing and timber-panelled exterior.
A timber top floor has been built on this modern home, adding a contemporary extension that is warm and welcoming, with a sense of individuality and uniqueness.
A cute and cosy cabin in the woods, this perfect getaway is ideal for those who like to take a moment away from the stressors of city life and escape to the wilderness.
If you enjoyed checking out those timber dwellings, we think you’ll like: The spectacular country home with a deceptive facade