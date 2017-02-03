Your browser is out-of-date.

9 charming and unique wooden houses

伝統のしつらえと、モダンライフの融合, 吉田建築計画事務所 吉田建築計画事務所 Classic style houses
Here at homify HQ we never tire of checking out charming timber homes. Ticking all of our stylistic design boxes, wooden dwellings are wonderfully timeless, enduring and sustainable. Versatile and striking, timber structures tend to age gracefully, while providing a warm and welcoming aesthetic.

If you’d like to see which wooden homes caught our eye, we’ve gathered 9 of our favourites, each in a different and interesting style. From modern to rustic, sophisticated to casual, we’ve got a host of impressively alluring abodes that are sure to impress.

Check them out below!

1. Traditional and stylish

AHSB - AHŞAP EV MODEL B, Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Prefabricated home
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

Sometimes you just cannot look past the classics for enduring quality, age-defiance and durability. This sophisticated timber home is a common style, seen throughout the globe in one form or another. Stylishly set up and perfectly manicured, this dwelling is a real standout among prefabricated timber homes.

2. A gorgeous timber ranch

Maison ossature bois, blackStones blackStones Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
blackStones

blackStones
blackStones
blackStones

The designers of this home have really gone out of their way to create a truly spectacular property. Clad entirely in timber, the large exterior deck boasts a swimming pool and raised dining area, which is perfect for entertaining

3. A delightful doll’s house

팀버하우스 8 homify Classic style houses
homify

팀버하우스 8

homify
homify
homify

Reminiscent of a childhood doll’s house, this timber property is idyllic and as pretty as a picture. Clad in wood but painted in a light yellow hue, this asymmetrical abode is sure to impress.

4. A contemporary home by the sea

Urlaub an der Ostsee: modernes Ferienhaus mit Holzfassade, Möhring Architekten Möhring Architekten Modern houses
Möhring Architekten

Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten

Taking tradition and pairing it with more contemporary design gives us this next design that’s undeniably striking. With timber that will silver over time, the dwelling is attractive and sleek, and definitely a neighbourhood scene-stealer!

5. The timber box

Pit house, UID UID Modern houses
UID

Pit house

UID
UID
UID

Modern and eye-catching, this next example stands out from the surrounding dwellings with its incredibly minimalist exterior and unique front garden.

6. The house of colours

팀버하우스 9 homify Modern houses
homify

팀버하우스 9

homify
homify
homify

This next home employs different panels of colour to create an interesting and engaging aesthetic.

7. Japanese Zen beauty

伝統のしつらえと、モダンライフの融合, 吉田建築計画事務所 吉田建築計画事務所 Classic style houses
吉田建築計画事務所

吉田建築計画事務所
吉田建築計画事務所
吉田建築計画事務所

Perfectly Zen, this dwelling is traditionally Japanese, with pagoda roofing and timber-panelled exterior.

8. Notable and eye-catching

Front facade and entrance The Chase Architecture Modern houses
The Chase Architecture

Front facade and entrance

The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture

A timber top floor has been built on this modern home, adding a contemporary extension that is warm and welcoming, with a sense of individuality and uniqueness.

9. The timber getaway

chalet modello lori 19 , CasediLegnoSr CasediLegnoSr HouseholdAccessories & decoration
CasediLegnoSr

CasediLegnoSr
CasediLegnoSr
CasediLegnoSr

A cute and cosy cabin in the woods, this perfect getaway is ideal for those who like to take a moment away from the stressors of city life and escape to the wilderness.

Timber homes: love or loathe them? Let us know below!

