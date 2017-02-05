The timber dream home with a surprising interior

Rustic timber homes are by far one of the most popular choices for residents, homebuyers and architecture aficionados. Although modern dwellings might see their fair share of popularity, it is bucolic, country-style abodes that seem to offer enduring admiration and esteem. Whether it is their flexible floor plans, stylish wooden exteriors or characterful accents, a rustic property is almost guaranteed to elicit envy.
Today on homify we’ll be featuring one of the finest. Designed by the team at Blackstones, this large property is nestled within a lush forest in France, and is an elegant family home. Utilising smart, space-optimising features and a sophisticated yet welcoming aesthetic, this dwelling is sure to surprise and impress. Read on below and take a closer look…
Do you like to entertain? We certainly hope you do, because your guests are going to love this house! Starting our tour at the back of the dwelling, we check out the immense deck and dining space, replete with its very own sparkling swimming pool.
Elegant, rustic and sophisticated, the home really embraces all that is fabulous about rural properties. Charming and refined, with a touch of raw gentility, the residence includes a split-level deck that separates the dining area from the in-ground pool. Two storeys in total, the upper level pokes out from the roof with a large dormer window and private terrace, also overlooking the swimming space.
Let’s take a closer look inside this gorgeous home…
Moving inside the main living room we see that the architects have employed an open plan layout and ambience. Here the gorgeous white kitchen sits against one wall, while the large dining space flanks the central island.
With enough space for at least 10 diners, this is another great place to entertain, host a dinner party or celebrate with friends and family. Industrial light fittings add another element to this room, coordinating beautifully with the rustic yet retro furniture, and modern, neutral interior.
The attic of this home has been utilised as an additional living space and bedroom for guests. Here they enjoy a large balcony, which overlooks the swimming pool, with additional table and chair space for studying, writing or relaxing.
Luminous and airy, the architects have also included a panel of glass for an internal window that provides views to the large downstairs living room, and keeps the space feeling open and spacious.
The adjoining bathroom is designed with a modern country aesthetic, while still retaining a contemporary aura. The whitewashed timber ceiling is timeless and characterful, with a charming, charismatic yet individual ambience.
Back in the dining room and kitchen we manage to check out the bright orange fireplace, which is a real standout feature in this dwelling. Huge sliding doors exist on either side of the room, ensuring the interior can be completely opened up during the warmer months.
Downstairs in the first bedroom we notice that the designers have included plenty of warm timber tones paired with crisp white hues. Apart from the bright butterfly bedspread, an Eames chair is the perfect, minimalist accessory for this space.
Within the joint en suite, the room follows a similar aesthetic to the bedrooms, with earthy hues, timber veneer and contemporary fittings; this is a gorgeous, welcoming and enjoyable dwelling.
