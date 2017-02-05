The timber dream home with a surprising interior

Rustic timber homes are by far one of the most popular choices for residents, homebuyers and architecture aficionados. Although modern dwellings might see their fair share of popularity, it is bucolic, country-style abodes that seem to offer enduring admiration and esteem. Whether it is their flexible floor plans, stylish wooden exteriors or characterful accents, a rustic property is almost guaranteed to elicit envy.

Today on homify we’ll be featuring one of the finest. Designed by the team at Blackstones, this large property is nestled within a lush forest in France, and is an elegant family home. Utilising smart, space-optimising features and a sophisticated yet welcoming aesthetic, this dwelling is sure to surprise and impress. Read on below and take a closer look…