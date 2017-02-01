9 beautiful family homes that will inspire yours!

Here at homify we see a range of impressive abodes with striking interiors and lavish features – we also see some modest dwellings with family-friendly elements and humble yet versatile layouts.
Today, we’re going to show you some of our favourites. We’ve assembled 9 beautiful houses that would suit families or couples. From single-storey houses to larger double-storey domiciles, we’ve got something to suit everyone’s tastes and preferences.
Are you ready to pick a favourite and start planning your new home? Read on below and take a peek at our top 9 homes.
First up we check out a large and inspiring dwelling from architects HQ-Design. Offering a generous 200 square metres, this property boasts two storeys, an eye-catching façade, and plenty of room for the whole family.
Traditional yet unique, this family home is located in Sındırgı, within the Balıkesir Province in the Marmara region of Turkey. Another 200 square metre dwelling, the house is privately fenced off from neighbouring properties, while still offering an inviting aesthetic and ambience.
Pre-fab homes have come a long way, and this gorgeous American-style country home shows us how you can achieve a sturdy property, while still utilising pre-fab methods.
Rustic and impressive, you’ll be surprised to hear that this home is pre-fabricated. Additionally, it comes replete with a huge 270 square metres of living space, and offers an individual, unique and eye-catching abode.
Impressive, striking and a little intimidating, this next family home is sure to get heads turning! With a stark grey façade, this dwelling still manages to feel welcoming thanks to its architectural detailing, sparkling swimming pool and large framed windows.
Sometimes simple is best! This neat and tidy single-storey home offers a clean exterior, bright façade and terracotta roof that works wonderfully against the green grass and bright blue sky.
Situated in Gümüşlük, a seaside village and fishing port in Bodrum, Muğla Province, southwestern Turkey, this dwelling is eye-catching and truly unique. With large outdoor terraces, this property is ideal for relaxing in the sun or entertaining friends.
Perfectly clad in timber, this house offers earthy and natural materials that blend in beautifully with the surrounding landscape, and contribute to a sympathetic atmosphere.
Last, but not least, we take a peek at one of the most interesting homes we have seen. With a picture perfect façade, wrap around windows and an upper loft storey, this dwelling is truly cute and cosy!
So, which house is your favourite? If you’d like to check out some more homes, we recommend: 17 house styles you have to see before building yours