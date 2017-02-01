9 beautiful family homes that will inspire yours!

Here at homify we see a range of impressive abodes with striking interiors and lavish features – we also see some modest dwellings with family-friendly elements and humble yet versatile layouts.

Today, we’re going to show you some of our favourites. We’ve assembled 9 beautiful houses that would suit families or couples. From single-storey houses to larger double-storey domiciles, we’ve got something to suit everyone’s tastes and preferences.

Are you ready to pick a favourite and start planning your new home? Read on below and take a peek at our top 9 homes.