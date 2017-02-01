Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 beautiful family homes that will inspire yours!

press profile homify press profile homify
VİLLA CEPHE ÇALIŞMASI , vanetta mutfak Çankaya vanetta mutfak Çankaya Classic style houses
Loading admin actions …

Here at homify we see a range of impressive abodes with striking interiors and lavish features – we also see some modest dwellings with family-friendly elements and humble yet versatile layouts. 

Today, we’re going to show you some of our favourites. We’ve assembled 9 beautiful houses that would suit families or couples. From single-storey houses to larger double-storey domiciles, we’ve got something to suit everyone’s tastes and preferences.

Are you ready to pick a favourite and start planning your new home? Read on below and take a peek at our top 9 homes.

1. A 200-square-metre masterpiece

Коттедж на 200 кв.м., hq-design hq-design
hq-design

hq-design
hq-design
hq-design

First up we check out a large and inspiring dwelling from architects HQ-Design. Offering a generous 200 square metres, this property boasts two storeys, an eye-catching façade, and plenty of room for the whole family.

2. A traditional villa

İsmail SÖNMEZ, alfa mimarlık alfa mimarlık Modern houses
alfa mimarlık

alfa mimarlık
alfa mimarlık
alfa mimarlık

Traditional yet unique, this family home is located in Sındırgı, within the Balıkesir Province in the Marmara region of Turkey. Another 200 square metre dwelling, the house is privately fenced off from neighbouring properties, while still offering an inviting aesthetic and ambience.

3. A pre-fab farmhouse

Konutlar, Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti. Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti. Modern houses
Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti.

Konutlar

Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti.
Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti.
Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti.

Pre-fab homes have come a long way, and this gorgeous American-style country home shows us how you can achieve a sturdy property, while still utilising pre-fab methods.

4. Rural rustic charm

Casa Prefabricada en Bogota, PREFABRICASA PREFABRICASA Rustic style houses
PREFABRICASA

PREFABRICASA
PREFABRICASA
PREFABRICASA

Rustic and impressive, you’ll be surprised to hear that this home is pre-fabricated. Additionally, it comes replete with a huge 270 square metres of living space, and offers an individual, unique and eye-catching abode.

5. The grey palace

VİLLA CEPHE ÇALIŞMASI , vanetta mutfak Çankaya vanetta mutfak Çankaya Classic style houses
vanetta mutfak Çankaya

vanetta mutfak Çankaya
vanetta mutfak Çankaya
vanetta mutfak Çankaya

Impressive, striking and a little intimidating, this next family home is sure to get heads turning! With a stark grey façade, this dwelling still manages to feel welcoming thanks to its architectural detailing, sparkling swimming pool and large framed windows.

6. Simple versatility

homify Single family home
homify

homify
homify
homify

Sometimes simple is best! This neat and tidy single-storey home offers a clean exterior, bright façade and terracotta roof that works wonderfully against the green grass and bright blue sky.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Modern Aegean architecture

gümüşlük taş evler, Gülercan Mimarlık Gülercan Mimarlık Country style houses
Gülercan Mimarlık

Gülercan Mimarlık
Gülercan Mimarlık
Gülercan Mimarlık

Situated in Gümüşlük, a seaside village and fishing port in Bodrum, Muğla Province, southwestern Turkey, this dwelling is eye-catching and truly unique. With large outdoor terraces, this property is ideal for relaxing in the sun or entertaining friends.

8. Tremendously timber

Haus Senzig II, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style houses
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

Perfectly clad in timber, this house offers earthy and natural materials that blend in beautifully with the surrounding landscape, and contribute to a sympathetic atmosphere.

9. A fairytale house

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Last, but not least, we take a peek at one of the most interesting homes we have seen. With a picture perfect façade, wrap around windows and an upper loft storey, this dwelling is truly cute and cosy!

So, which house is your favourite? If you’d like to check out some more homes, we recommend: 17 house styles you have to see before building yours

A peaceful modern cabin in the woods
Which house is your favourite? Let us know below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks