Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
25 fence and wall ideas to make your house more stylish

Ogrodzenie z betonu architektonicznego, Contractors Contractors Modern garden Wood Grey
Walls and fences offer privacy and protection for the occupants of a home. Essential for segregating the property from neighbouring dwellings, walls and fences can also provide identity and beauty to the house. Due to the importance of a fence, great care must be taken when choosing one that fits your abode’s aesthetics and desired atmosphere.

To provide a helping hand, we’ve gathered 25 examples that we think will inspire you to update, alter and remodel. Want to see the fences that made our list? Read on below and get motivated today!

1. Timber that has been painted white adds a timeless and enduring exterior aesthetic

Casa SIRI · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern garden
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

2. Natural timber slats add a rustic elegance, which works beautifully paired with the rendered walls

Lagos del Norte, estudio|44 estudio|44 Modern garden Wood
estudio|44

3. For an earthy appearance, try timber trunks lined up in a row

un jardin de cuentos, BAIRES GREEN BAIRES GREEN Classic style garden
BAIRES GREEN

4. Don’t forget to ensure your swimming pool is safe with an approved fence that doesn’t obscure the view of your sparkling water feature

un jardin de cuentos, BAIRES GREEN BAIRES GREEN Classic style garden
BAIRES GREEN

5. This textured wall is definitely a highlight within this courtyard, and provides ample privacy for the home

Casa del Limonero, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Green
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

6. Cosy, comfy and enticing, this setup is sure to give you some ideas and inspiration!

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden homify Modern garden
homify

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden

7. A packed gabion wall is ideal for those who want a contemporary look with minimal fuss and effort

Giardino Di Una Villa Californiano: Riflessi che portano le colline e il panorama direttamente in casa, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Modern garden
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

8. Planting greenery against a timber wall adds a lush and eye-catching feature for your garden

Reflected Glory - Holland Park Renovation, Tyler Mandic Ltd Tyler Mandic Ltd Modern garden
Tyler Mandic Ltd

Reflected Glory—Holland Park Renovation

9. Combine rendered walls with timber for extra privacy and plenty of timeless character

Terraço FD, Blacher Arquitetura Blacher Arquitetura Eclectic style garden
Blacher Arquitetura

10. Another gabion wall, this one is surrounded by greenery and well-pruned shrubs

Asianstyle design garden, -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß Asian style garden
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß

Asianstyle design garden

11. Extra panels have been added to this natural stone wall, providing additional privacy, which is softened by climbing plants.

Casa Cedofeita, Floret Arquitectura Floret Arquitectura Modern garden
Floret Arquitectura

12. This set of gates is more like artwork with their laser cut tree motif

Ferforje Bahçe Kapıları, Teknik Metal Ferforje Teknik Metal Ferforje Modern garden
Teknik Metal Ferforje

13. Terrifically timber, this innovative example employs wood slats to keep away curious passers-by

Schallschutzzäune Limes, Junior, Horizontal: Aufwertung für privaten Grund, Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Modern garden Wood
Braun &amp; Würfele—Holz im Garten

14. A combination of iron and stucco makes for a stylish, sophisticated and safe home

VIVIENDA VP, epb arquitectura epb arquitectura Modern houses
epb arquitectura

If you're considering a new garden fence for your property, you can always enlist the assistance of a professional. Luckily homify has plenty! Find one here

15. Bamboo is one of the most sustainable resources, and looks excellently as a garden wall

Jardin japonais à Enghien-les-Bains, Taffin Taffin Asian style garden
Taffin

16. PVC is lightweight and sturdy, and works well in difficult weather conditions

Ogrodzenia akustyczne, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

17. Trellis is a nice idea for providing privacy, while also ensuring you’re neighbour friendly

Kratki ogrodowe PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

18. The perfect country fence, this white picket option is not going to offer any privacy, but will boost your home’s charm and charisma

Bramy i furtki PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

19. Combining white pickets with brickwork looks extra sturdy and slightly more private

Ogrodzenia posesyjne (PCV), Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

20. A contemporary version with both timber and stucco, we love the way this fence can b utilised for extremely large plots and homes

Ogrodzenie z betonu architektonicznego, Contractors Contractors Modern garden Wood Grey
Contractors

21. Curved stone gives a castle-like impression and works beautifully surrounded by plant life

CASA WKT, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

22. Get creative with a combination of laser cut steel and timber panels

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

23. Colourful and inviting, the contrast of bright green plants against pink paint is effortlessly engaging and fun

Casa Nando Reis, Estúdio Paulo Alves Estúdio Paulo Alves Modern garden
Estúdio Paulo Alves

24. Rustic red bricks are paired with sleek red timber panels in this next example, which ensures the contemporary courtyard is well protected from peeking neighbours

Private House - Holland Park , New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern garden
New Images Architects

Private House—Holland Park

25. Lastly, we check out another steel fence that has punched holes and different panel lengths to keep things interesting

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Let us know which garden fence you like the best in the comments below!

