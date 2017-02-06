Kitchens with islands: 10 fantastic ideas!

Is your home’s kitchen where members of the family gather and assemble? More often than not, our cooking spaces do more than simply offer a place to prepare and cook food – they are hubs of the home, the beating heart of a comfortable, inviting and warm abode. Kitchen islands go hand in hand with this notion, and offer a spacious yet stylish environment that promotes congregating and mingling, without compromising on efficiency.

Thanks to the kitchen island’s design, they support a sense of roominess, while improving on the existing distribution of space. Ideal for eating, preparing food or gathering with friends and family, the kitchen island is an integrated feature that is definitely worth its weight in design gold. Would you like to take a peek at some successful islands in gorgeous kitchens? Read on below and pick your favourite!