Kitchens with islands: 10 fantastic ideas!

Veramonte I, Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Eclectic style kitchen
Is your home’s kitchen where members of the family gather and assemble? More often than not, our cooking spaces do more than simply offer a place to prepare and cook food – they are hubs of the home, the beating heart of a comfortable, inviting and warm abode. Kitchen islands go hand in hand with this notion, and offer a spacious yet stylish environment that promotes congregating and mingling, without compromising on efficiency.  

Thanks to the kitchen island’s design, they support a sense of roominess, while improving on the existing distribution of space. Ideal for eating, preparing food or gathering with friends and family, the kitchen island is an integrated feature that is definitely worth its weight in design gold. Would you like to take a peek at some successful islands in gorgeous kitchens? Read on below and pick your favourite!

1. Magically modern

E2 KITCHEN arQing Minimalist kitchen
Our first kitchen island is well-illuminated, comfortable and boasts a gorgeous combination of both brown and white hues. This ensures it is engaging to its occupants, while practical and efficient also.

2. Happy and harmonious

Casa entre Arboles, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Modern kitchen
With the stone work acting as the main protagonist within this kitchen setup, it’s not hard to see why this is such a successful example.

The designers have employed natural materials along with a timeless pairing of brown and white to create a light-filled, minimalist space.

3. Unique and über-chic

Cocinas Modernas, Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño Modern kitchen
Be original, be bold and innovate. This kitchen does just that with a statement exhaust hood, chalkboard wall, purple overhead joinery and a modular kitchen island.

4. Colourful and creative

homify Modern kitchen
Colour is injected into this home with bright red joinery that sits elegantly in the centre of the island, and also the surrounding cupboards. Perfect for gathering everyone together, this island offers a central cooker, with a large and welcoming space for guests to sit and watch.

5. Large and lavish

Veramonte I, Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Eclectic style kitchen
One of my personal favourites, this well-illuminated cooking space offers recessed floor lighting underneath the island, along with seating for 5 that overlooks the sleek black island with cooktop and sink.

6. Integrated and innovative

VILLAS DOCE LUX, Adagio Arquitectos Adagio Arquitectos Minimalist kitchen
As we’ve mentioned previously, a kitchen island can boast more than simply a preparation space. Here in this example it houses the cooktop, which is serviced by a central exhaust hood, extracting any unwanted odours or smells from the room.

7. Inventive and ideal

Casa Basaltica, grupoarquitectura grupoarquitectura Minimalist kitchen
The devil is certainly in the detail! In this cooking space the island houses virtually everything one might require to cook a culinary masterpiece. As well as an additional sink for washing vegetables, the island includes lighting, and a place for everyone to sit.

8. Wide and wonderful

Kupuri , BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Tropical style kitchen
This wide island is eye-catching and rustic. With a large number of drawers for storage, the space acts in a practical way, as well as looking lavish, opulent and luxurious.

9. Tough and terrific

interiores, Gama Elite Gama Elite Eclectic style kitchen
Want that industrial aesthetic that comes with chef-style cook spaces and commercial grade kitchens? Take some cues from this example and place all of your cooking instrumentation in the centre island, reserving the walls for storage and ovens.

10. Warm and welcoming

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style kitchen
Lastly, we head inside a rustic kitchen that boasts a beautiful yet compact island. Size certainly doesn’t matter here, with a small sink and seating for 3 providing a gorgeously warm and welcoming ambience.

Do you have a favourite kitchen from the above examples? 

