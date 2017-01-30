A dreadful bathroom gets a spectacular modern makeover

In transformation projects, we must never lose hope. No matter how old or deteriorated a house or residence is, everything has a solution. And taken to an extreme, you can always knock down, gut out, and start from scratch. But this is not the case with this example. In it, we will see how a shabby Italian bathroom from the 1970s takes advantage of new designs and trends. In short, it becomes a modern and spectacular bathroom in which the walls have been kept and the general layout is the same. Want to see the change? Read on to see what happened!
Here we see the state of the bathroom before the works. To describe it in a few words, we will say that it was an old bathroom, outdated and with a style that was attractive in its time but more than 40 years later it was time to renew. A solitary basin, a wall shelf and soap holders embedded in the tiles were all the furniture the bathroom had.
The floor was of a dark green colour, with pink tiles to match the garish hue of the toilet. It's like going back in time and shuddering at a completely old-fashioned style that wouldn't be considered today!
Post makeover, the bathroom is completely unrecognisable! The wall covering, the wooden floor and a wash basin cabinet are now the protagonists of a space that exudes modernity and style.
The real touch of class in the transformation of this bathroom are the tiles that cover the wall next to the window. Geometric patterns jump out in pleasing neutral tones. The window, with its wooden frame, adds a natural accent to a bathroom that has recovered from the forgotten realms of time.
There's now space for a shower and bathtub in this tiny space, and the fixtures are all sleek and contemporary.
The finishes of the bathroom, particularly the bathtub coating, are in oak. The natural character of the wood brings warmth and confidence and is alone responsible for transmitting the full force of the change. The glass shower screen leaves a reflection of elegance that radiates throughout the room.
Here's the bathroom floor before the renovation. We can see the arrangement of fixtures in the irregular floor space which made it an architectural challenge. That was a handicap that had to be worked around, because the walls and plumbing could not be moved.
As you can see, the walls have been maintained but the floor plan has changed slightly. There are two areas, one of them warmer—thanks to the wooden floor—and a tiled area that is occupied by the basin and toilets. A successful transformation means this bathroom is now fully incorporated into the 21st century! It's almost like a journey through time…
