Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A dreadful bathroom gets a spectacular modern makeover

J. Utah—homify J. Utah—homify
“SI PUO’ FARE!” , Architetto Alberto Colella Architetto Alberto Colella Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

In transformation projects, we must never lose hope. No matter how old or deteriorated a house or residence is, everything has a solution. And taken to an extreme, you can always knock down, gut out, and start from scratch. But this is not the case with this example. In it, we will see how a shabby Italian bathroom from the 1970s takes advantage of new designs and trends. In short, it becomes a modern and spectacular bathroom in which the walls have been kept and the general layout is the same. Want to see the change? Read on to see what happened!

Shabby and dated

“SI PUO’ FARE!” , Architetto Alberto Colella Architetto Alberto Colella Modern bathroom
Architetto Alberto Colella

Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella

Here we see the state of the bathroom before the works. To describe it in a few words, we will say that it was an old bathroom, outdated and with a style that was attractive in its time but more than 40 years later it was time to renew. A solitary basin, a wall shelf and soap holders embedded in the tiles were all the furniture the bathroom had.

Old-fashioned tiles

“SI PUO’ FARE!” , Architetto Alberto Colella Architetto Alberto Colella Modern bathroom
Architetto Alberto Colella

Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella

The floor was of a dark green colour, with pink tiles to match the garish hue of the toilet. It's like going back in time and shuddering at a completely old-fashioned style that wouldn't be considered today!

A sparkling new space

“SI PUO’ FARE!” , Architetto Alberto Colella Architetto Alberto Colella Modern bathroom
Architetto Alberto Colella

Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella

Post makeover, the bathroom is completely unrecognisable! The wall covering, the wooden floor and a wash basin cabinet are now the protagonists of a space that exudes modernity and style. 

Modern and original

“SI PUO’ FARE!” , Architetto Alberto Colella Architetto Alberto Colella Modern bathroom
Architetto Alberto Colella

Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella

The real touch of class in the transformation of this bathroom are the tiles that cover the wall next to the window. Geometric patterns jump out in pleasing neutral tones. The window, with its wooden frame, adds a natural accent to a bathroom that has recovered from the forgotten realms of time.

A very complete space

“SI PUO’ FARE!” , Architetto Alberto Colella Architetto Alberto Colella Modern bathroom
Architetto Alberto Colella

Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella

There's now space for a shower and bathtub in this tiny space, and the fixtures are all sleek and contemporary.

The renovation in detail

“SI PUO’ FARE!” , Architetto Alberto Colella Architetto Alberto Colella Modern bathroom
Architetto Alberto Colella

Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella

The finishes of the bathroom, particularly the bathtub coating, are in oak. The natural character of the wood brings warmth and confidence and is alone responsible for transmitting the full force of the change. The glass shower screen leaves a reflection of elegance that radiates throughout the room.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

The original plans

“SI PUO’ FARE!” , Architetto Alberto Colella Architetto Alberto Colella Modern bathroom
Architetto Alberto Colella

Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella

Here's the bathroom floor before the renovation. We can see the arrangement of fixtures in the irregular floor space which made it an architectural challenge. That was a handicap that had to be worked around, because the walls and plumbing could not be moved.

Plans of the new design

“SI PUO’ FARE!” , Architetto Alberto Colella Architetto Alberto Colella Modern bathroom
Architetto Alberto Colella

Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella

As you can see, the walls have been maintained but the floor plan has changed slightly. There are two areas, one of them warmer—thanks to the wooden floor—and a tiled area that is occupied by the basin and toilets. A successful transformation means this bathroom is now fully incorporated into the 21st century! It's almost like a journey through time…

For more great bathroom ideas, check out: 14 stylish bathrooms that will impress and inspire you

No space for a dining room? 8 dining ideas for small homes!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks