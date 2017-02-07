A low-cost prefab that's modern and chic inside

These days, homes come in a range of different shapes and sizes—from large and luxurious villas to urban one-room apartments, each dwelling boasts its own individual personalisation that help create unique environments for the occupants within.

In our desire for eco-friendly homes that are also quick to build, low cost and chic, pre-fabricated abodes have increased in popularity and style. Today's feature property is both gorgeously designed showing us what can be planned and achieved with a little creativity and innovation.

Designed by the team at Han Environmental Design Office, we're going to today take a peek inside a striking pre-fab home that comes replete with a sustainable, low-impact footprint, along with lavish timber interiors and an unforgettable aesthetic. Would you like to learn more? Read on below take a peek inside…