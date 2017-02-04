The simple Asian prefab built in a flash

For those seeking a brand new family home with super-quick construction time, we have just the house for you! Today we'll explore the excellent design and construction of a one-storey wooden house in Thailand, which comes in a small, simple shape and a shade of white to keep cool in the tropical sun. The property is comfortable and stylish, with contractors, Technowood, responsible for the design and construction. They're known for completing projects quickly and to a high standard, so let's take a look at what they've done here…