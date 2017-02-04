The simple Asian prefab built in a flash

For those seeking a brand new family home with super-quick construction time, we have just the house for you! Today we'll explore the excellent design and construction of a one-storey wooden house in Thailand, which comes in a small, simple shape and a shade of white to keep cool in the tropical sun. The property is comfortable and stylish, with contractors, Technowood, responsible for the design and construction. They're known for completing projects quickly and to a high standard, so let's take a look at what they've done here…
The house has a simple shape with standing pillars which surround the patio. The use of white makes it look clean and minimalist, while the garden borders the house an all sides and creates an atmosphere of ease. Also of interest is the design of the recreational areas under the protruding roof; areas which can host social gatherings into the night. There's definitely the opportunity for some garden parties and BBQs here!
Following the architects' plans, construction is quick thanks to the walls being pre-cut in a factory. The advantage of this type of building is that the various parts are easily slotted into place, rather than being built up from the ground. Extra features include moisture protection, as the chosen materials do not absorb so much heat.
Timber has been chosen as the main material for the construction and furnishings of the home. Wood has a timeless, natural feel, imbuing the house with a calm atmosphere. It is both durable and practical. It is also arguably cheaper and far quicker to build with than bricks and mortar.
When the construction of the house is finished, the area within is decorated and kept open plan. There's a reading area, a living room with sofa, and punchy red accent cushions. The kitchen is tucked away in the corner of the house along with the dining area. The colours of the walls and furniture blend beautifully, making the room look more spacious and providing a great space in which to relax.
Here we see the living room, replete with white sofas arranged around a fireplace. It's a space where people can sit and spend time together whilst admiring the garden view. The amount of natural light entering through the large windows ensures a bright room, further reflected by white walls and contrasted with a dark oak floor.
This stylish dining table with its ornamental centre stand sits atop a Moroccan rug, with white chairs matching the couch and living area. The space is small and marked out by the rug rather than partition walls.
A second living room with a small white corner sofa is saturated with light, thanks to the large window that provides excellent views out to the garden. The red foot stool adds a striking touch to the dark flooring and white decor.
A classic stepping-stone path leads to the rear of the finished property and patio area. In the ultra-humid and hot days of summer, the owners can throw open the doors and let in bountiful fresh air. All in all, this charming and practical home is a real inspiration for those seeking a simple, low-cost living solution.