How to build an outdoor kitchen in 7 simple steps

An outdoor kitchen or barbecue is a great way to make the most of a courtyard, garden or large balcony. But, as with most home decorating projects, it really helps to step back and look at the total design before buying anything.

This is particularly true when designing an outdoor kitchen, as you need to consider the specific practical issues of cooking, the way it works within your larger design and the way in which you are likely to use this precious outdoor space. So let's make it simple and cover the 7 steps to creating a great outdoor kitchen. Enjoy!