Quiet country life: A simple home in the woods

Lovely old ramshackle barns hold enormous potential, mainly because the basic structures are usually really simple. So once the bare bones of the building have been deemed sound, you have a lovely big central space in which to play with the design. This is a definitely bonus when you consider that most modern homes are built around an open plan layout.

Polish architects Anatol Kuczynski and Anna Kuczynska did just that to create the country retreat we are about to explore today. The barn is located in rural surroundings on a slight slope. They managed to make it into a comfortable home, while also keeping the old rustic feel of the barn intact. Let's have a look inside…