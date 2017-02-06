The intriguing family home you won't forget

If you love the look and feel of a big American-style family home, then this is the project for you. The home covers a vast 315sqm and has gables, a peaked roof, soft beige walls and a white trim. In short, it is an ideal family home that belongs in a movie.

The surprising thing about this home, is that the exterior hides an interior that is vastly more impressive than you might expect. The creators, Turkish architects Mimarlik, have infused it with a hint of drama that is oh-so-carefully kept in check by a monochrome colour palette. Let's go for a roam inside…