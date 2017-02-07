11 cute Nordic-style wooden homes

Nordic-style wooden homes have an undeniable cuteness. They may be small, rustic and earthy, but they have all the modest luxurious appeal of a cosy, family home. These dwellings are really made to be filled with love and homely warmth and this is where many lavish homes can’t really compete.

So what are some of the cutest wooden homes we’ve seen? Well here at homify, we’ve been keeping track of architects who produce some of our favourite little wooden homes – and today we’ll present the best of their designs. So, without further ado, come with us to check them out!