Woodworking: 27 easy-to-build dream wardrobes for your home

From walk-in wardrobes through to small, functional bedroom installations, clothing storage is a huge deal to most people. As a result, interior designers have been coming up with increasingly stunning and exciting wardrobe designs. We've found a host of fabulous designs, 27 in fact, which will not only inspire you, but are also relatively easy to recreate in your home—if you have some rudimentary woodwork DIY skills! If you keep lamenting your lack of clothes storage, this is definitely the article for you, so let's get started and see what tips you should keep in mind