Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Woodworking: 27 easy-to-build dream wardrobes for your home

press profile homify press profile homify
CASA M - 2013 TORINO, POINT. ARCHITECTS POINT. ARCHITECTS Scandinavian style dressing room
Loading admin actions …

From walk-in wardrobes through to small, functional bedroom installations, clothing storage is a huge deal to most people. As a result, interior designers have been coming up with increasingly stunning and exciting wardrobe designs. We've found a host of fabulous designs, 27 in fact, which will not only inspire you, but are also relatively easy to recreate in your home—if you have some rudimentary woodwork DIY skills! If you keep lamenting your lack of clothes storage, this is definitely the article for you, so let's get started and see what tips you should keep in mind

1. Add bookshelves to a closet for increased display and storage potential.

Casa Moderna en Valdemorillo, Canexel Canexel Classic style dressing room
Canexel

Canexel
Canexel
Canexel

2. Use the corners of a room to better effect with shelves and rails.

CHALET VALDEMARIN, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern dressing room Wood
Tarimas de Autor

Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

3. Built-in drawers around the bottom of a wardrobe will seriously increase your storage and look amazing.

APPARTAMENTO , Architetto del Piano Architetto del Piano Modern dressing room
Architetto del Piano

Architetto del Piano
Architetto del Piano
Architetto del Piano

4. Use built-in wall cabinets to create a sleek look in your bedroom. Keep the handles simple too!

Mansarda, Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Minimalist dressing room
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

5. All you need is a small cupboard and a hanging rail and you have a super wardrobe!

CASA OC, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Eclectic style dressing room White
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

6. Drywall sheets can be used to cordon off a portion of bedroom as a walk-in wardrobe.

Rehabilitación bajocubierta, TEKNIA ESTUDIO TEKNIA ESTUDIO Scandinavian style dressing room
TEKNIA ESTUDIO

TEKNIA ESTUDIO
TEKNIA ESTUDIO
TEKNIA ESTUDIO

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Natural wood furniture will make a small wardrobe look more modern and spacious.

Appartamento SK alla Giudecca, Giorgio Pettenò Architetti Giorgio Pettenò Architetti Modern dressing room
Giorgio Pettenò Architetti

Giorgio Pettenò Architetti
Giorgio Pettenò Architetti
Giorgio Pettenò Architetti

8. Add a mirror and pale wood for a spacious, fresh feel. Simple rails are the perfect finishing touch.

CASA M - 2013 TORINO, POINT. ARCHITECTS POINT. ARCHITECTS Scandinavian style dressing room
POINT. ARCHITECTS

POINT. ARCHITECTS
POINT. ARCHITECTS
POINT. ARCHITECTS

9. Account for what you have the most of and your wardrobe will be way more functional!

Appartamento a Milano, bdastudio bdastudio Minimalist dressing room
bdastudio

bdastudio
bdastudio
bdastudio

10. Don't forget to add some lighting, as it will make a tiny space feel much bigger and easier to navigate.

Cabina Armadio, Contesini Studio & Bottega Contesini Studio & Bottega Scandinavian style dressing room Solid Wood Wood effect
Contesini Studio &amp; Bottega

Contesini Studio & Bottega
Contesini Studio &amp; Bottega
Contesini Studio & Bottega

11. Make use of previously ignored or undervalued spaces in the home as a walk-in wardrobe!

LOFT 4, Valtorta srl Valtorta srl Modern dressing room
Valtorta srl

Valtorta srl
Valtorta srl
Valtorta srl

12. Glass doors will keep the natural light flowing around the space and make the wardrobe look super modern.

Ristrutturazione Appartamento Privato, Pardo Gaetano Architetto Pardo Gaetano Architetto Modern dressing room
Pardo Gaetano Architetto

Pardo Gaetano Architetto
Pardo Gaetano Architetto
Pardo Gaetano Architetto

13. Don't underestimate drawers, as they really do open up a world of storage, especially in a small room!

Vestidor, Trestrastos Trestrastos Modern dressing room
Trestrastos

Trestrastos
Trestrastos
Trestrastos

14. Wooden rails are easy to make from dowelling, cost effective and can hold a lot of clothing.

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. If you have a box room laying empty, add some simple racking and you have an amazing walk-in wardrobe.

Cabina Armadio, Contesini Studio & Bottega Contesini Studio & Bottega Scandinavian style dressing room Solid Wood Wood effect
Contesini Studio &amp; Bottega

Contesini Studio & Bottega
Contesini Studio &amp; Bottega
Contesini Studio & Bottega

16. Don't forget to add some comfort to a wardrobe room, so you enjoy spending time in there! Seating is a must!

Piso en el Eixample de Barcelona. 2013, Deu i Deu Deu i Deu Eclectic style dressing room
Deu i Deu

Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu

17. Not got a lot of room to play with? Go simple and minimalist with an industrial rail! So stylish!

Home Staging a Ponte Milvio, Flavia Case Felici Flavia Case Felici Classic style dressing room
Flavia Case Felici

Flavia Case Felici
Flavia Case Felici
Flavia Case Felici

18. Use your wardrobe as an opportunity to introduce an accent colour into your bedroom.

homify Eclectic style dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

19. Keep your wardrobe layout sensible. Shoes on the bottom and accessories at the top!

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

20. Build your shelves high, if you have the ceiling height, and add in a ladder!

Vivienda en Sant Joan. Barcelona , Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Scandinavian style dressing room
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

21. Install curved rails, in a dead corner. No need for doors, as it looks so cool!

REFORMA DE APARTAMENTO EN DONOSTIA, ERRASTI ERRASTI Modern dressing room
ERRASTI

ERRASTI
ERRASTI
ERRASTI

22. Keep all of your clothing together in one room, if you can. It will make getting dressed so much simpler.

La reforma new-vintage de Gonzalo y Eva, emmme studio emmme studio Classic style dressing room
emmme studio

emmme studio
emmme studio
emmme studio

23. How about using a large wardrobe as a room divide, to create a dressing area? We LOVE this!

CASA ÉQUER, Molins Design Molins Design Mediterranean style dressing room Wood White
Molins Design

Molins Design
Molins Design
Molins Design

24. Invest in your clothes by choosing good materials and clever innovations, such as pull out shelves.

-, TMS ESPAIS ELEGANTS TMS ESPAIS ELEGANTS Modern dressing room
TMS ESPAIS ELEGANTS

TMS ESPAIS ELEGANTS
TMS ESPAIS ELEGANTS
TMS ESPAIS ELEGANTS

25. A walk-in wardrobe works well next to bathroom, so you can go from shower to dressed in an instant.

Vivienda en Sant Joan. Barcelona , Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Mediterranean style dressing room
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

26. Up the drama by adding fun lighting that creates a really gorgeous ambience in your wardrobe.

Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Eclectic style dressing room
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

27. Keep shoes and clothes separate, if you can, to minimise mess and wear and tear.

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

For more wardrobe inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 6 wardrobes you'll want.

Gardening DIY: A step-by-step guide to planting a lawn (and no woodworking!)
Which of these ideas are you keen to try out?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks