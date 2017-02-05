Your browser is out-of-date.

​12 simple pergola ideas to copy at home

Justwords Justwords
Jardín Ecuestre, Región 4 Arquitectura Región 4 Arquitectura Minimalist style garden
For the creative homeowner, there is no dearth of amazing ideas to beautify a terrace or backyard. Whether you've a large green space or a small one, or have to make do with merely a terrace, there are so many ways you can effectively style the space. While many people opt for flowers and shrubs, others use ornamental rocks, pretty planters, and creative lighting to decorate their outdoor area. Another wonderful element to add to your garden or terrace is a pergola, which will instantly create a cosy oasis in which to read a book, sip a beer or even have a get-together with friends and family. In need of some outdoor inspiration? Let's take a look at these 12 pergolas for some brilliant, creative ideas!

1. A pretty curtained pergola

Уличные шторы для беседки, DECOR OUTDOOR DECOR OUTDOOR Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
DECOR OUTDOOR
DECOR OUTDOOR

This tent-like pergola provides curtains for privacy, as well as slim railings to demarcate the space and add pleasing aesthetic detail.

2. ​Delicate steel frame

Pawilony ogrodowe, Ogrodowy Salon Ogrodowy Salon Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
Ogrodowy Salon
Ogrodowy Salon

Opt for this easy-to-install piece with its steel rods and frame which can be set up anywhere, anytime. The pretty fabric that acts as the roof and walls can also be washed regularly, while outdoor seating is added below.

​3. Trellis beauty

Minispa, RicreArt - Italmaxitetto RicreArt - Italmaxitetto Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
RicreArt—Italmaxitetto
RicreArt - Italmaxitetto

The latticework on the trellis-like walls of this arched pergola makes for a charming look, perfectly offset by the rattan seating underneath.

4. ​Mezzanine pergola

Уличные шторы для беседки, DECOR OUTDOOR DECOR OUTDOOR Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration Textile White
DECOR OUTDOOR
DECOR OUTDOOR

This pretty pergola is finished with a rustic peaked roof, delicate draped curtains and a simple framework fence through which the garden can be seen.

​5. Simple wooden shelter

Jardín Ecuestre, Región 4 Arquitectura Región 4 Arquitectura Minimalist style garden
Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura

The designers have used one corner of the garden and added a simple wooden roof, creating an instant pergola with minimum fuss.

​6. Arched awnings

Casa en las Lomas, 2010, Taller Luis Esquinca Taller Luis Esquinca Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca

Here, sloping wooden beams create an adjoining pergola, complete with solid furniture to allow unhindered outdoor time.

​7. Solid urban structure

woonhuis Malden, halma-architecten halma-architecten Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
halma-architecten
halma-architecten

Sleek horizontal slats on one side, paired with raw timber columns on the other, make this an impressive urban pergola flanked by robust planters.

​8. Built-in alcove

Pérgola, Aiparquet Aiparquet Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
Aiparquet
Aiparquet

The alcove in this home could have gone to waste, had it not been for this neat design intervention. The architects have created a simple patio here, which doubles as an in-built extended pergola for the home.

9. ​Slim pergola

Pérgola maispaisagem Modern garden Wood Green
maispaisagem
maispaisagem

This slim pergola runs along the side of the home and creates a delicate green space. It's the perfect way to immerse a small outdoor area in flora and shade.

10. Rustic beauty

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
homify
homify

This pergola has a wholesome, rustic finish, replete with repurposed wooden beams and a smooth stone floor beneath.

11. Pergola with a grill

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
homify
homify

Feeling peckish? A barbecue or grill under the pergola will increase its functionality tenfold! To accommodate this, the pergola will need to be slightly larger with a solid base below and robust beams overhead.

​12. Creating an airy feel

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
homify
homify

Layer the beams with bamboo and other breathable materials for the perfect balance between rustic, eco-friendly and urban.

We hope these pergola ideas have given you inspiration for your outdoor space! For more ideas, don't miss: 10 perfect terraces for lovers of relaxation.

Which of these pergola ideas is your favourite?

