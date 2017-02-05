​12 simple pergola ideas to copy at home

For the creative homeowner, there is no dearth of amazing ideas to beautify a terrace or backyard. Whether you've a large green space or a small one, or have to make do with merely a terrace, there are so many ways you can effectively style the space. While many people opt for flowers and shrubs, others use ornamental rocks, pretty planters, and creative lighting to decorate their outdoor area. Another wonderful element to add to your garden or terrace is a pergola, which will instantly create a cosy oasis in which to read a book, sip a beer or even have a get-together with friends and family. In need of some outdoor inspiration? Let's take a look at these 12 pergolas for some brilliant, creative ideas!