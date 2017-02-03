This crumbling timber home gets an incredible makeover

The renovation of this old wooden chalet, set in the rustic countryside near Istanbul, has turned it into a real style paradise. The project was conducted by the team of architects at NM Mimarlik, who carried out numerous changes to the exterior structure, as well as completely remodelling the interior. The home is an excellent example of how a makeover can preserve original elements, whilst adding modern touches so that the home befits the style of the area. Join us on our before & after tour to see how they did it!
Even the most beautiful old homes need a facelift, every once in a while, to keep them up to date with the looks and technology of the time. The traditional structure here is one with a sloping, chalet-style roof and timber walls. The main terrace was held aloft on columns, while the new woodwork was installed with rubble all around.
As we can see here, the designers have kept the old-school structure intact. Yet the freshly polished wood, painted details and white trimmings ensure that there's a contemporary finish to the whole home. The grounds have also been cleared and given a pretty, well-manicured appearance.
In keeping with its rustic aesthetic and the rich countryside around it, the woodwork of the home has been designed in a classic yet elegant style. The grand wooden columns invite year-round views of the surrounding trees and wildlife.
As can be seen here, the grounds now have an improved layout, with a shed on one side and a path running next to the main home. Each building remains private and secure, with ample access to the delights of the garden. Shrubs and flowering plants have been added, contributing to the well-manicured finish.
At the apex of the peaked roof, the designers have installed a neat glass window with large, inverted triangle frames so that one has a view of the splendid outdoors. This creates an idyllic look and feel throughout the rest of the home. Sleek recessed lighting completes the look here.
The designers have stuck to a palette of natural wooden hues, with white ceilings and walls and rich cream furnishings. The overall look is both traditional and homely, as well as chic and elegant.
Mesmerising, is not it? Let us know what you think of this gorgeous home!