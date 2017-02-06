​8 simple tricks to bring good luck to your home

In need of some good fortune in your life? Keen to spruce up your dwelling in a positive way? The most important aspect of your home is how you feel inside it – it should always be welcoming and warm. There are many times when a badly-organised home does nothing to lift the mood after a long day. And there are other times when a well-ordered space lacks the charm and style to bring joy to its inhabitants. All this has a big effect on our mood, and consequently our lives. So find out how to bring cheer, positivity, and a little bit of luck to your home with a few small changes! We have all the tricks you need.
One of the simplest ways of inviting good luck into your home is to create a well-lit and bright space. Imagine waking up to a home filled with the goodness of natural light—that's the kind of charm that we're talking about! So layer your walls with numerous windows and doors, placed strategically to maximise sunlight.
The entryway of the home is where a guest's first and last impression is made. This holds true for lady luck, too. If you want her to visit your home (and stick around!), then you'll need to create a fitting welcome. Use bright colours with a neutral palette, and keep your essentials stowed away in bureaus and cabinets, instead of letting them clutter the space.
You'll also need to keep your home neat and clean from top to bottom. Not only do you need to stow away and neatly arrange all your belongings, you'll also need to clean all your nooks, surfaces and furniture on a regular basis for good fortune to rain down.
Keep the bathroom door shut at all times, to prevent dirt and grime from entering the rest of the home. Keep the toilet seat down, too, and ensure this area is fresh and hygienic.
Layer your home with potted plants or even an interior-landscaped wall so that you have plenty of greenery within. Choose plants that are natural air purifiers to encourage good fortune.
Taking a cue from the point above, moss balls are known for their natural purifying effects. This makes them ideal for indoor use.
To bring in good luck, you'll need to combine the four elements of earth, air, water, and fire. How you do this is up to you, but take the opportunity to get creative with your ideas!
Finally, ensure that all your emotional and physical needs are well met in your home! This is an essential part of a happy and fortunate abode, so don't forget to factor this in.