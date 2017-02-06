​8 simple tricks to bring good luck to your home

In need of some good fortune in your life? Keen to spruce up your dwelling in a positive way? The most important aspect of your home is how you feel inside it – it should always be welcoming and warm. There are many times when a badly-organised home does nothing to lift the mood after a long day. And there are other times when a well-ordered space lacks the charm and style to bring joy to its inhabitants. All this has a big effect on our mood, and consequently our lives. So find out how to bring cheer, positivity, and a little bit of luck to your home with a few small changes! We have all the tricks you need.