homify 360°: a luxury penthouse in London

It’s not every day that you stumble across a home that is head and shoulders above the competition in all possible fields: exterior architecture, interior architecture, use of colour and light, choice of furnishings… but this jaw-droppingly gorgeous penthouse in London – from the imaginations of the good people at Peek Architecture, captured on film by Alex Maguire Photography – really has swept the board, scoring a gold in every category.
This stunning project combines solid, good quality contemporary furnishings and interior touches with a clear quality of reflection upon design history and respect for the influence of the past. Spaces are kept open and airy, but clutter is not so scrupulously avoided as to render the home impractical.
The narrow rectangle overlooked by the apartment isn’t overly spacious, but everything possible has been done to capitalise on its potential and the results have been extremely impressive. Those striking checked tiles, rather incongruous in this English, semi-indoor domestic setting, are a major contributing factor to the strangely inviting feel of this little space; but the most remarkable design feature here is the wall of greenery which stretches high above to touch the sky. The various hanging plants seen on the lower levels on the right echo that rich green drapery on a smaller scale.
Green space is in short supply in many parts of London, which means that the value of roof terraces is very high indeed. This particular example provides a serene and immaculately manicured space that contrasts sharply with the noisy, traffic-packed greyness of the street seen below.
Inside, the spacious living-dining-kitchen area benefits from the rays of light invited into the home via the enormous, full-wall terrace window.
Despite their clearly modern design, these chairs follow a relatively conventional pattern and are constructed from high quality traditional materials. Pairing these with the sparsely contemporary setting of the rest of the room creates a pleasingly disjointed air to the interior of this space as a whole. The use of tall cactuses – not commonly used decoratively within the home – enhances this slightly bizarre atmosphere.
A trio of sturdy lights – which look heavy enough to be used as weapons – provide the perfect counterpoint the blocky smoothness of the kitchen’s surfaces.
As in the kitchen and living area, the bedroom sticks to a near-monochrome colour scheme, with a key point of interest provided by the lighting. The clusters of exposed lightbulbs hanging at the head of the bed lend an industrial air to the space.
Original detailing on the windows, panelled walls and an old-fashioned rug bring a touch of the traditional to this modern update on a classic space. As elsewhere in the house, greenery is used abundantly to breathe life into potentially sterile spaces.
Simple stairs have been made appealing by using dark edging to draw attention to the natural beauty of the conventional staircase shape.
The zig-zag shape highlighted in the staircase is echoed again in the bathroom, where an unconventional tiling party ramps up the quirkiness.
