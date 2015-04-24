homify 360°: a luxury penthouse in London

It’s not every day that you stumble across a home that is head and shoulders above the competition in all possible fields: exterior architecture, interior architecture, use of colour and light, choice of furnishings… but this jaw-droppingly gorgeous penthouse in London – from the imaginations of the good people at Peek Architecture, captured on film by Alex Maguire Photography – really has swept the board, scoring a gold in every category.

This stunning project combines solid, good quality contemporary furnishings and interior touches with a clear quality of reflection upon design history and respect for the influence of the past. Spaces are kept open and airy, but clutter is not so scrupulously avoided as to render the home impractical.