How to make your small dining room look bigger

When the walls feel like they're closing in on you during mealtime, there's only one thing to do: work with them. So often, the result of our feelings of dining room confinement come down to the fact that we're not using the space correctly, or to its full potential—clutter, mess, bits and pieces are strewn all throughout, and there's no sign of any clear space for us to enjoy our delicious meals and relax.

If this sounds like your daily dining room experience, consider making the most of your walls by storing as much as you can within them. Too much clunky furniture or external shelving? Why not build a whole new shelving system into your walls and let it handle the load. Here, we see an otherwise compact dining room that breathes and thrives despite its spatial limitations, largely the result of a thoughtfully and well-designed floor to ceiling in-built storage unit. Not only does this free up space and give the illusion of a much larger room, but it gives endless opportunities to showcase your favourite trinkets and accessories, to further enhance the aesthetic of the space.

Of course, it can be a tricky thing to revamp and remodel a dining space - why not chat to a professional for a little extra guidance and a few tips on how to move forward?