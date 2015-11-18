6 ways to maximise space in your home

Unless you're a keen advocate of the modern 'tiny home' movement, or simply someone who relishes in confined and limited living quarters, having a good amount of space in and around your home is likely to be one of your interior design priorities. In our fast and busy lives, we all crave a little more space, and having access to it within our homes, whatever its size they may be, is a crucial ingredient. Looking at it in an even more practical and pragmatic way, space is truly essential if we want our homes to function, and function well.

If you're craving a little extra space in your home, you're not alone. Modern apartments and urban living can put real constraints on the amount of room we have to move around in. Still, no matter how small or compact our homes might be, we've always got options and ways to work around it.

Today on homify, we're taking a timely look at how to maximise space in and around your home: here are six fabulous examples of what's possible. Take stock of your spaces, take a few of our guiding suggestions on board, and work your way to a domestic setting that is guaranteed to give you far more room to move.