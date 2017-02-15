10 life-changing reasons to keep your house tidy

Cleanliness is next to godliness. This timeless saying was first uttered by John Wesley in his 1778 sermon, yet still rings true today. It might sound rather strange and a little extreme, but keeping your home clean really can change your life!

A messy, disorganised or cluttered abode can have numerous repercussions, both on our health and our psyche. If your home is dirty or disorderly, you will find that this translates and transmutes itself into other areas of your life. Are you having trouble getting to work on time, feeling sick, stressed or anxious? All of these symptoms can be attributed to an uninviting domestic setup.

The good news? With a little elbow grease, you can have your home looking and feeling neat, ordered, as well as inviting in no time at all. Ready to begin? Check out our 10 life-changing reasons to clean your home below…