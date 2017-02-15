10 life-changing reasons to keep your house tidy

Cleanliness is next to godliness. This timeless saying was first uttered by John Wesley in his 1778 sermon, yet still rings true today. It might sound rather strange and a little extreme, but keeping your home clean really can change your life!
A messy, disorganised or cluttered abode can have numerous repercussions, both on our health and our psyche. If your home is dirty or disorderly, you will find that this translates and transmutes itself into other areas of your life. Are you having trouble getting to work on time, feeling sick, stressed or anxious? All of these symptoms can be attributed to an uninviting domestic setup.
The good news? With a little elbow grease, you can have your home looking and feeling neat, ordered, as well as inviting in no time at all. Ready to begin? Check out our 10 life-changing reasons to clean your home below…
Some of the most significant improvements to your life from having a clean house are the health benefits. Dust, grime, clutter and mess can all end up having a detrimental impact on your well-being.
Next step? Roll up those sleeves and get cleaning! Remove mould, grime and dust to improve your respiratory system, and de-clutter to avoid stress and anxiety.
A free mind has a lot to do with the way your home is organised. If its full of mess, chances are your mind will be to.
Next step? Set yourself routines to stick to. Make positive habits and attempt to remove bad or counterproductive ones.
Much like the first point, a clean home leads to a less stressful environment.
Next step? Reduce your anxiety by creating a clean atmosphere that has been decorated and designed with a smart layout, soothing colours and snug textures.
Stress can be disastrous to your daily life, routine and health. You’ll find you do things slower, are less productive and fatigued more often.
Next step? Learn how to manage your time. Don’t try to clean every little thing as it happens (especially if you have a family). Instead set aside particular times to do certain tasks – vacuuming on Mondays, bathrooms on Sundays etc.
It sounds bizarre bit the cleaner your home the more energy you’ll have, and the more likely you are to go to the gym and engage in positive exercise.
Next step? Make cleaning fun. Pump up some music, get into your gym gear and try to move actively while you clean.
Professional cleaners know that once bad bacteria sets in, it can be hard to remove. Mould is not just ugly, but it can cause mood problems and even kill you if it is a dangerous variety!
Next step? Sterilise, decontaminate and tackle those areas of your home you avoid.
Do you share your home with someone? If you find yourself fighting, getting annoyed or frustrated you should look at keeping a clean house to reduce tension.
Next step? Share tasks and implement easy organisation tricks. Make lists and distribute the chores to keep everyone happy.
Are you finding it hard to sleep? Believe it or not, a messy house can actually contribute to a poor night’s rest.
Next step? Keep things neat and tidy during the day and sleep peacefully at night.
No one wants to socialise or work in a messy or disorganised space. If you work at home this is particularly important.
Next step? Go for the Google-look and choose colourful, appealing aesthetics that will promote your creativity and success.
There’s no doubt about it, if you home is clean you’re likely to feel happier.
Next step? Clean vigorously, regularly and systematically.
