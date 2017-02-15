Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 life-changing reasons to keep your house tidy

press profile homify press profile homify
PH Andersen , Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Modern dining room
Loading admin actions …

Cleanliness is next to godliness. This timeless saying was first uttered by John Wesley in his 1778 sermon, yet still rings true today. It might sound rather strange and a little extreme, but keeping your home clean really can change your life!

A messy, disorganised or cluttered abode can have numerous repercussions, both on our health and our psyche. If your home is dirty or disorderly, you will find that this translates and transmutes itself into other areas of your life. Are you having trouble getting to work on time, feeling sick, stressed or anxious? All of these symptoms can be attributed to an uninviting domestic setup. 

The good news? With a little elbow grease, you can have your home looking and feeling neat, ordered, as well as inviting in no time at all. Ready to begin? Check out our 10 life-changing reasons to clean your home below…

1. Improve your health

Casa entre Arboles, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

Some of the most significant improvements to your life from having a clean house are the health benefits. Dust, grime, clutter and mess can all end up having a detrimental impact on your well-being.

Next step? Roll up those sleeves and get cleaning! Remove mould, grime and dust to improve your respiratory system, and de-clutter to avoid stress and anxiety.

2. Free up your mind

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Marble Turquoise
homify

homify
homify
homify

A free mind has a lot to do with the way your home is organised. If its full of mess, chances are your mind will be to.

Next step? Set yourself routines to stick to. Make positive habits and attempt to remove bad or counterproductive ones.

3. Reduce anxiety

Departamento Tres Picos, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Much like the first point, a clean home leads to a less stressful environment.

Next step? Reduce your anxiety by creating a clean atmosphere that has been decorated and designed with a smart layout, soothing colours and snug textures.

4. Minimise stress

E2 KITCHEN arQing Minimalist kitchen
arQing

E2 KITCHEN

arQing
arQing
arQing

Stress can be disastrous to your daily life, routine and health. You’ll find you do things slower, are less productive and fatigued more often.

Next step? Learn how to manage your time. Don’t try to clean every little thing as it happens (especially if you have a family). Instead set aside particular times to do certain tasks – vacuuming on Mondays, bathrooms on Sundays etc.

5. Have more energy for exercise

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern bathroom Red
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

It sounds bizarre bit the cleaner your home the more energy you’ll have, and the more likely you are to go to the gym and engage in positive exercise.

Next step? Make cleaning fun. Pump up some music, get into your gym gear and try to move actively while you clean.

6. Get rid of bad bacteria

CASA RR8, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern living room
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

Professional cleaners know that once bad bacteria sets in, it can be hard to remove. Mould is not just ugly, but it can cause mood problems and even kill you if it is a dangerous variety!

Next step? Sterilise, decontaminate and tackle those areas of your home you avoid.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Coexist happily

PH Andersen , Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Modern dining room
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

Do you share your home with someone? If you find yourself fighting, getting annoyed or frustrated you should look at keeping a clean house to reduce tension.

Next step? Share tasks and implement easy organisation tricks. Make lists and distribute the chores to keep everyone happy.

8. Enjoy better sleep

DEPARTAMENTO EN CUERNAVACA, HO arquitectura de interiores HO arquitectura de interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
HO arquitectura de interiores

HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores

Are you finding it hard to sleep? Believe it or not, a messy house can actually contribute to a poor night’s rest.

Next step? Keep things neat and tidy during the day and sleep peacefully at night.

9. Feel creative

Casa Altavista, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern living room
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

No one wants to socialise or work in a messy or disorganised space. If you work at home this is particularly important.

Next step? Go for the Google-look and choose colourful, appealing aesthetics that will promote your creativity and success.

10. Feel happier

Casa Lirio, arketipo-taller de arquitectura arketipo-taller de arquitectura Modern dining room
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

There’s no doubt about it, if you home is clean you’re likely to feel happier.

Next step? Clean vigorously, regularly and systematically.

Would you like some more cleaning advice? Check out: 9 clutter-busting tricks for small living spaces

8 chic but simple terrace ideas for you to copy
Do you have any other tips for us?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks