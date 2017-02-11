A small and simple Asian home for just HK$78k

If you think you can’t build a functional and stylish family home for under HK$80k, then you need to check out today’s feature property. Planned and conceived by the team at Lincoln South, this micro home has been set up to accommodate a small family. Located in Kohn Kaen Province, Thailand, this property boasts a vibrant façade, well finished interior areas and good connections with the exterior garden space.
Ideal as a holiday escape or a rural retreat, this small, simple and usable dwelling ticks all the boxes. Today we’re going to take a look at how the property was built, as well as the process involved. Are you ready? Read on below to learn more!
The first look we get at this abode is in its near-complete state. As we can see the dwelling is rather small, yet has been set up to accommodate a small family.
Two opposing skillion (lean-to) roofs offer protection from the elements, while the bright white rendered exterior is ideal for reflecting sunlight in the often-hot climate.
Stepping back in time a little we take a look at the structure of the house as its being built. This shows us how simple the overall shape and form of the house is, along with the open roof, which provides fresh air to cool the ceiling.
Focused on durability, the main structure uses masonry blocks lined with cement, and timber framing. This common and enduring method is sure to provide the family with plenty of good years in their new home.
Further on in the construction we see that the walls have been completed and now hold the open window areas, ready for frames.
The small patio roof has yet to be added, but this will be crucial for keeping heavy rain away from the entrance to the house.
After the walls are completed it becomes time for render and cladding. Plastering gives us a better understanding of what the structure will look like when it's complete, and adds that 'finished' look to the entire house.
As you'll see in the previous picture the underside of the roof has been sealed and completed, and now the cladding is half painted white.
Dark blue tiles have been chosen for the roof, which is a popular choice in this region along with other vibrant options like purple.
Inside the dwelling we see that the plastering has also been completed on the roof and interior walls. Immediately this is starting to feel more like a home, with its open plan layout, wide windows and relaxed setup.
The designers have chosen a clean and crisp white colour scheme for the interior. This is then contrasted against the red timber doors and cornice, which adds an eye-catching depth to the space, and provides a divergence from the all-white palette.
To the right of the image you can also sneak a glimpse at the glazed windows in place. This allows the occupants to shut out any bugs or mosquitoes during the evening, keeping the property safe, private and enjoyable.
In addition to the main house, the builders are also adding extensions to the dwelling. This adds extra living space, and an area for vehicles. As a lot of life is spent outdoors, it's necessary to have comfortable patios and verandahs that function as additional living, dining and cooking spots.
