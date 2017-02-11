A small and simple Asian home for just HK$78k

If you think you can’t build a functional and stylish family home for under HK$80k, then you need to check out today’s feature property. Planned and conceived by the team at Lincoln South, this micro home has been set up to accommodate a small family. Located in Kohn Kaen Province, Thailand, this property boasts a vibrant façade, well finished interior areas and good connections with the exterior garden space.

Ideal as a holiday escape or a rural retreat, this small, simple and usable dwelling ticks all the boxes. Today we’re going to take a look at how the property was built, as well as the process involved. Are you ready? Read on below to learn more!