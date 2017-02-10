Your browser is out-of-date.

20 low-cost small houses to inspire you

Prefabricated House, ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Minimalist houses
Throughout the world we’ve seen an increase in the small house movement. Individuals are seeking to reduce their environmental footprint, as well as the impact of large mortgage repayments on their family. Let’s face it, paying off a house for the next three decades isn’t exactly a dream come true. But what is one to do? Smaller homes are less expensive, and thanks to today’s innovative architects and engineers, available in a range of stylish and impressive designs.

Fun, cost-effective and chic, we’ve gathered 20 of our favourite low-cost small homes for you to gather a little inspiration. Would you like to see which designs topped our list? Read on below and pick your favourite!

1. This 3-bedroom, double garage and converted loft dwelling cost only HK$533,000

2. The all-in-one home is another 3-bedroom dwelling with a converted attic for extra space. Guess how much it cost… HK$462,000!

3. Pretty as a picture, this 3-bedroom abode cost a measly HK$334,000

4. The perfect suburban villa, this abode offers a bright white façade, porch and 3-bedrooms for HK$374,000

5. One of our personal favourites, this white dwelling offers 3-bedrooms, a garden and a swimming pool, and can be constructed for under 6-figures!

6. Cute, characterful and alluring, this terraced property was completely renovated for HK$ 226,000

7. Pre-fab homes have come a long way, and this professional example is gorgeous – and can be yours for between HK$176,000—560,000, depending on size and preferences

8. The family favourite, this compact dwelling can be constructed for only HK$ 275,000

9. This next abode is open plan and fabulous, with plenty of chic additions. It was constructed for around HK$ 966,000 and looks simply perfect!

10. Make your small home fit in with it surroundings like this wonderful home that has been upgraded for HK$29,000

11. The ideal family getaway, this cute residence was constructed for next to nothing at only HK$ 223,000

12. This single storey farmhouse was built for HK$ 551,000 and looks eye-catching amongst the landscaped garden

13. One of the most narrow homes we’ve seen, this dwelling was constructed for only HK$ 177,000 and definitely makes a statement in this neighbourhood

14. The perfect white cube home, our next domicile cost less than HK$590,000 but looks far more expensive

15. Cute and cosy, one of our favourite renovated dwellings is this downtown Japanese abode, which boasts plenty of character

If you’re thinking of renovating or building a home, you’ll definitely want to speak to a professional. Find one here and realise your dreams today!

16. One of the most popular homes, can you believe this fantastic house only cost HK$334,000?

17. Traditional red brick is an enduring choice, but if you’re on a budget you can opt for this brick-cement alternative that only costs between HK$ 442,000 and 560,000…

18. Think you can’t afford a pool? Think again! This luxury home was created for HK$ 393,000 and looks superb

19. For chic Nordic aesthetics don’t take your eyes off this compact yet beautiful home. All this for HK$648,000 and it includes under-floor heating!

20. Last, but not least, this forest home is ideal for couple or single person who dreams of escaping the city and relaxing in the woods

If you still require a little more inspiration, check out: 9 beautiful family homes that will inspire yours!

A cheap and stylish monochrome prefab home
So, did you choose your favourite? Leave your selection in the comments below!

