20 low-cost small houses to inspire you

Throughout the world we’ve seen an increase in the small house movement. Individuals are seeking to reduce their environmental footprint, as well as the impact of large mortgage repayments on their family. Let’s face it, paying off a house for the next three decades isn’t exactly a dream come true. But what is one to do? Smaller homes are less expensive, and thanks to today’s innovative architects and engineers, available in a range of stylish and impressive designs.

Fun, cost-effective and chic, we’ve gathered 20 of our favourite low-cost small homes for you to gather a little inspiration. Would you like to see which designs topped our list? Read on below and pick your favourite!