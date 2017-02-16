18 pictures of gardens for small spaces

It's time to get your gardener on speed dial, as we're going to give you a host of inspiration for curating the perfect outdoor space—all without a lawn! If you know that you can't commit to a heavy schedule of plant and grass maintenance, you need to think a little outside the box, and we think that grass-less patio gardens could be the answer to your prayers. Simple, elegant and stylish, we're going to prove to you that a lawn isn't the be-all and end-all when it comes to enjoying the great outdoors. So what are we waiting for? Let's get started!