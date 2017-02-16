Your browser is out-of-date.

18 pictures of gardens for small spaces

Casa Polo Sotogrande, Melian Randolph Melian Randolph Modern garden
It's time to get your gardener on speed dial, as we're going to give you a host of inspiration for curating the perfect outdoor space—all without a lawn! If you know that you can't commit to a heavy schedule of plant and grass maintenance, you need to think a little outside the box, and we think that grass-less patio gardens could be the answer to your prayers. Simple, elegant and stylish, we're going to prove to you that a lawn isn't the be-all and end-all when it comes to enjoying the great outdoors. So what are we waiting for? Let's get started!

1. A wooden deck, with matching fencing and neat gravel looks fresh and modern.

Palissade IdeAL bois composite aluminium, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Modern garden
Deck-linéa

Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa

2. Simple stones and paving slabs keep everything accessible.

手水鉢を望む和庭～世田谷～, 新美園 新美園 Eclectic style garden
新美園

新美園
新美園
新美園

3. Decking with matching furniture looks organic and natural.

Ph con Parra, Pop Arq Pop Arq Minimalist style garden
Pop Arq

Pop Arq
Pop Arq
Pop Arq

4. Pale paving slabs and comfortable seating give you the perfect social spot.

Low Maintenance Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Eclectic style garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Low Maintenance Garden

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

5. A family-friendly garden with sand pit and paddling pool area is so much better than a standard lawn.

homify Scandinavian style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Simple cast concrete makes for a super smooth and easy to maintain garden area.

San Lorenzo y Alsina, Uno Propiedades Uno Propiedades Modern garden
Uno Propiedades

Uno Propiedades
Uno Propiedades
Uno Propiedades

7. If you have an artistic side, perhaps a mosaic floor could be a great weekend project?

Casa Polo Sotogrande, Melian Randolph Melian Randolph Modern garden
Melian Randolph

Melian Randolph
Melian Randolph
Melian Randolph

8. The combination of dark wood, bright white stones and sleek modern furniture here looks so chic.

Espaço exterior de condominio fechado, Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda Minimalist style garden
Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda

Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda
Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda
Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda

9. Mixing different smooth materials makes for such an engaging space, despite there being no grass. The wood and slabs here are perfect together.

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
Earth Designs

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

10. Gravel and potted plants look surprisingly pretty here and it's such a simple idea!

Jardín en Gràcia, ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme Eclectic style garden
ésverd—jardineria &amp; paisatgisme

ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme
ésverd—jardineria &amp; paisatgisme
ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme

11. Who needs grass when you have unique paths and contrasting gravel?

Petit jardin de ville., PATXI CASTRO PATXI CASTRO Eclectic style garden
PATXI CASTRO

PATXI CASTRO
PATXI CASTRO
PATXI CASTRO

12. Sandstone slabs make for a wonderful and contemporary courtyard garden space. Neat planters are the perfect finishing touch.

Garden design and build courtyard, Bicester, Oxfordshire Decorum . London Classic style garden Wood-Plastic Composite Grey
Decorum . London

Garden design and build courtyard, Bicester, Oxfordshire

Decorum . London
Decorum . London
Decorum . London

13. If you have trees in your garden, you have all the flora you need, so why not box everything in with pale decking?

Proyecto Residencial "La Ramona.", PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Eclectic style garden
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

14. Dotting small plants sporadically in amongst gravel looks so sweet and unstructured here.

Hausgarten Peek - Cube Garden, SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften Modern garden
SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften

SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften
SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften
SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften

15. We love the idea of a workshop or studio and perfect path in the garden, instead of grass. You could make a yoga room!

Garden Rooms by eDEN Garden Rooms, eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd Modern garden
eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd

Garden Rooms by eDEN Garden Rooms

eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd
eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd
eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd

16.Wooden pathways and different sizes of stones make such an eye-catching display that looks very tactile.

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
Earth Designs

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

17. Rustic paving slabs give this patio garden a warm and inviting vibe that the natural fibre chairs totally support!

Hayes Street - Sao Francisco, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style garden
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

18. Decking with a single central tree is a simple yet effective way to make an outdoor space shine.

FP, 株式会社リオタデザイン 株式会社リオタデザイン Modern garden
株式会社リオタデザイン

株式会社リオタデザイン
株式会社リオタデザイン
株式会社リオタデザイン

For more gorgeous garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: How to create a beautiful garden in a small space.

Which of these styles could be perfect for your patio garden?

