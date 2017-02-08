How this crumbling heap became a modern dream home

No matter how grand or beautiful a house or building, if it's not properly cared for, it'll inevitably descend into disrepair after a few years. Today we'll explore one such home, which was virtually crumbling to the ground after decades of neglect. Thankfully, the talented architects from Barbara Abreu Arquitetos took up the project and created something magical from the ruins!

Ready for a transformation tale with a seriously happy ending? Then read on!