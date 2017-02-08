How this crumbling heap became a modern dream home

No matter how grand or beautiful a house or building, if it's not properly cared for, it'll inevitably descend into disrepair after a few years. Today we'll explore one such home, which was virtually crumbling to the ground after decades of neglect. Thankfully, the talented architects from Barbara Abreu Arquitetos took up the project and created something magical from the ruins!
Ready for a transformation tale with a seriously happy ending? Then read on!
The whole place was totally run down, with weeds growing everywhere and rubbish strewn about. It seemed there was no way a family could put this place to use ever again! But that was before our creative architects decided to intervene. The plan was to rebuild a modern, classy house for a young family from these ruins. But just how was that possible? Well, here's how the transformation happened…
Take a look at what now stands on the same plot! A beautiful modern abode complete with swimming pool, wide entrance, a swathe of carpeted grass and even more beautiful interiors. The house is a dream come true for those who love open space, fresh air and sunlight all around them.
The designers created a similar modern theme for both the interior and exterior, and the finished look is nothing less than jaw dropping.
The lower half of the back structure is completed by a rustic stone design. This gives a unique look to the entire structure and makes the building strong. Other than this, the backyard looks pleasingly conventional and straightforward in its design. Large windows allow enough light and air inside the house all year round, while sloping roofs give room for higher ceilings.
The interiors are also planned to accommodate some old-fashioned, rustic charm. High-end furnishings, white walls and classic wooden furniture give a feeling of warmth.
The designers have kept wood as a key component of the kitchen, too. An open layout, shiny counters, spacious dining table and the staircase at the end all add a classic beauty to the look.
Bathrooms are one of the most underrated rooms in any house design. A well-thought-out bathroom can make you feel instantly comfortable and luxuriant. Here again, the designers have kept wood as an integral part of the design. The mirror added to one wall makes the room look larger than it actually is, and is a great idea. The small space is utilised beautifully, while the furnishings are modern and compact.
