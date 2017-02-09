5 perfect small homes: inside and out!

Most of us dream of owning a large, spacious house at some point in our lifetime, and we often bemoan our cramped urban living arrangements. This is due to the common misconception that big is always better, especially when it comes to housing. But it need not be so! There are many advantages, both practical and aesthetic, to having a small, compact abode. Simple, minimalist designs are always in vogue, and these days, a smaller house means less financial investment, as well as hassle-free maintenance.

And so, in celebration of all that is cute and compact, we've gathered 5 small houses to explore—both inside and out!