5 perfect small homes: inside and out!

Most of us dream of owning a large, spacious house at some point in our lifetime, and we often bemoan our cramped urban living arrangements. This is due to the common misconception that big is always better, especially when it comes to housing. But it need not be so! There are many advantages, both practical and aesthetic, to having a small, compact abode. Simple, minimalist designs are always in vogue, and these days, a smaller house means less financial investment, as well as hassle-free maintenance.
And so, in celebration of all that is cute and compact, we've gathered 5 small houses to explore—both inside and out!
There can be nothing cuter than this beautiful Asian cottage, with its wooden window frames and traditional copper framing around the structure. The Zen-style yard is another charming touch here. Credit goes to the architects at Home Story Ltd.
A clean environment makes the interiors look spacious and neat, however small they are. The wooden flooring, brick walls and clean countertops add depth to the look.
Framed by greenery, our next exterior features sliding glass doors to connect the indoor and outdoor spaces. This is the perfect design for nature lovers, as the garden is visible at all times.
Inside, this house is long and narrow, but the space has been cleverly designed to allow maximum light to enter. The stone wall is also a classic addition to improve the interior look.
Sometimes, a small but distinct feature can make a house stand out in its neighbourhood. Here, it's the ceramic tiles on the walls and the shape of the house. Having such unique additions utterly distracts from the home's diminutive proportions!
It's advisable to design the interiors in harmony with the home's exterior themes. Here, the kitchen matches the geometric shape of the facade—and it looks striking.
A grey metal frame goes perfectly with the wooden panels of the external walls, lending great style to our next dwelling. Large glass doors and windows allow light and air to freshen up the interiors.
Interiors that are painted in light colours will always look bright and more spacious. This concept is put to use in a great way inside this little wooden dwelling.
This beautifully simple monochrome home, complete with sloping roof and a small patch of lawn outside, would be great for cities where living costs are high.
Inside, we can see how the pleasingly simple exterior is complemented by understated decor in the living room. The finish is modern, minimalistic and makes the compact home look abundantly spacious.
For more stylish, low-cost home ideas, takes a look through: 7 wooden houses that can be built on a small budget