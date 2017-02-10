A cheap and stylish monochrome prefab home

Prefabricated houses are perfect for those who want to know exactly what their new home is going to cost. The other major benefits are that you can generally get an extremely good idea of what the project will look like, and precisely how long it should take.

So today, we will explore one very budget-friendly prefabricated Asian home. We have loads of specifications available on this small home, so come with us for a photo tour! We should add that this project comes to us courtesy of general contractors Judiyan, from Taiwan.